FREE PODCAST 1/25 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell discuss whether Rock’s promo was too long or controversial, two sides to TNA-Styles spat, Triple H, Royal Rumble, WM32 speculation (158 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (1-26-2016), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net head honcho Jason Powell focused on the previous night’s Raw, the Fastlane main event, Royal Rumble fallout, and WrestleMania 32 scenarios and speculation, and more.

Then in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, Wade and Jason discussed the pros and cons of The Rock’s segment and whether it was too long, too familiar, or too controversial. Also, looking at both sides of the A.J. Styles-TNA dispute, did Triple H give a babyface promo on Raw, and other questions from the mailbag.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com