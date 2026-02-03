Chelsea Green responds to Michael Hayes’s comments about her role in WWE on WWE Unreal

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Chelsea Green said she was upset when WWE Producer Michael Hayes commented about her on an episode of WWE Unreal Season 2 on Netflix that was released in January 2026 and said that Green’s place on the roster is to make the top women look good.

“Okay, this is tea ladies, because I have not done media since this came out, said Green during an appearance on the Feb. 2 episode of SiriusXM’s Reality Checked, “This really, really ruffled some feathers. So, one of the head producers of WWE, his name is Michael Hayes. He works very closely with our boss, Triple H, and he basically on ‘Unreal’ said, you know, ‘Chelsea makes the most out of her time, so we don’t need to give her 30 minutes. We give her 30 seconds, and she does the same work, which is great because she’s not meant to be here for 30 minutes. She’s not meant to be the top girl.

“’She’s meant to elevate all those girls to be in that top position, to be a main eventer.’ It’s crazy because I’m a self-aware human being, so I know my kind of place on the totem pole in this fake hierarchy that is wrestling. But to actually hear it, to actually hear that there was a ceiling put on me, it’s different.

“You can’t help but be pissed off and a little upset and just aggravated at the fact that you thought that there was maybe a chance that there wasn’t that ceiling, that maybe it was all in your head and that it was confirmed and it wasn’t confirmed to me, it was confirmed on national television.”

Chelsea Green is a former WWE United States Women’s Champion and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion. She previously has wrestled in NXT, TNA, and ROH. She returned to WWE in 2023 and is currently the leader of The Green Regime stable. She recently confirmed in January 2026 that she has signed a five year contract extention with WWE.