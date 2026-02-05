FREE PODCAST 2/5 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Keller & Parks & McNeill talk Ziggler’s upside, Royal Rumble, Linda McMahon’s campaign, new Wade Barrett faction, Punk’s potential feud, more (177 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from Jan. 26 and 27, 2011.

On the Jan. 26, 2011 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill talked with ten callers on a wide range of subjects including the new Wade Barrett faction on Smackdown, a potential feud for C.M. Punk, ROH’s TV future, Tough Enough battling the PG rating and Ultimate Fighter with Brock Lesnar, Awesome Kong, Mark Henry’s push, Ted DiBiase’s burial, Eric Bischoff-Torch exchanges, Dolph Ziggler vs. Randy Orton, Linda McMahon’s campaign, WWE dropping the HD price, and more. Plus in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow they run down various Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, and WrestleMania scenarios including potential Rumble surprises.

Then on the Jan. 27, 2011 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch columnist Greg Parks discussed the Royal Rumble with callers for much of the show including various potential scenarios for the 40-man Rumble and title matches. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, the discussed Smackdown in-depth including the Teddy Long angle, Dolph Ziggler’s upside, The Corre, Smackdown’s Rumble PPV hype, and more.

