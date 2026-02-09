Bron Breakker out of action after undergoing surgical procedure

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Bron Breakker will be out of action for the foreseeable future after undergoing hernia surgery according to a report from Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer.

Breakker suffered the injury while flipping over an announce table during the Feb. 2 episode of Raw on Netflix according to a report from Mike Johnson of pwinsider.com. WWE sources are hopeful that Breakker will return to action in time to compete at WrestleMania 42 according to a report from Fightful Select. WrestleMania 42 takes place as a two night event beginning on April 18 this year.

Breakker was attacked before entering the ring at the Royal Rumble on Jan. 31 by a masked assailant. The assailant is rumored to be Seth Rollins, who is currently out of action recovering from shoulder surgery. Breakker is penciled in to face Rollins at WrestleMania according to a report from The Wrestling Observer. Breakker was originally slated to beat C.M. Punk at WrestleMania this year, but plans changed when WWE opted to put the WWE Undisputed Championship on Drew McIntyre in the main event of the Jan. 9 episode of Smackdown.