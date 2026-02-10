FREE PODCAST 2/10 – WKPWP Flagship: Keller & Powell assess WrestleMania ticket sales and potential line-up, will it be a bust, AEW Grand Slam, anti-ICE chants, missed spots (140 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the weekly Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss these topics:
- A look at WrestleMania 42 ticket sales struggles, resale prices dipping below face value, ticket prices this year compared to last year, TKO arrogance or aggressiveness backfiring
- WrestleMania 42 line-up, from the strong C.M. Punk-Roman Reigns start to a potential drop-off afterward to load up night 1 and the rest of night 2 with WM-worthy match-ups
- Speculation on where the mystery attack in all black attacking The Vision is going
- AEW Dynamite and AEW Grand Slam preview
- Anti-ICE chants at Dynamite and where it could go from here, and should billionaires be excused from taking a strong public stand because they have “so much to lose”?
- TNA Impact after a month on AMC
- And more including some Super Bowl talk
