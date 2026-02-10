News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 2/10 – WKPWP Flagship: Keller & Powell assess WrestleMania ticket sales and potential line-up, will it be a bust, AEW Grand Slam, anti-ICE chants, missed spots (140 min.)

February 10, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the weekly Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss these topics:

  • A look at WrestleMania 42 ticket sales struggles, resale prices dipping below face value, ticket prices this year compared to last year, TKO arrogance or aggressiveness backfiring
  • WrestleMania 42 line-up, from the strong C.M. Punk-Roman Reigns start to a potential drop-off afterward to load up night 1 and the rest of night 2 with WM-worthy match-ups
  • Speculation on where the mystery attack in all black attacking The Vision is going
  • AEW Dynamite and AEW Grand Slam preview
  • Anti-ICE chants at Dynamite and where it could go from here, and should billionaires be excused from taking a strong public stand because they have “so much to lose”?
  • TNA Impact after a month on AMC
  • And more including some Super Bowl talk

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

https://bsky.app/profile/pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025