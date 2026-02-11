NJPW NEW BEGINNING IN OSAKA REPORT (2/11): Lansdell brings you results and analysis for Tsuji vs Lee, Knockout Brothers vs Umino and Uemura, Wolf vs Narita, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NJPW NEW BEGINNING OSAKA REPORT

FEBRUARY 11, 2026

EDION ARENA OSAKA

OSAKA, JAPAN

AIRED LIVE ON NJPW WORLD

Walker Stewart and Chris Charlton were on commentary for an event that promised to answer some burning questions about the futures of a bunch of people. With the NJPW roster in flux, I viewed this show as a chance for people to step up or step away.

(1) SHOMA KATO & KATSUYA MURASHIMA vs. TOGI MAKABE & TORU YANO

On its face this was an opening tag match between two young lions and a pair of legends. However it also served as the send-off match for Murashima, who is going on excursion. Kato will also be leaving soon for CMLL, but that will be after Fantasticamania.

After Murashima took down both men with shoulder tackles, Kato tagged in and promptly got beaten down. Makabe and Yano took turns shrugging off Kato’s offence and returning it with interest. Kato hit a dropkick on Yano and made the tag to Murashima, who slammed Yano and hit a pair of rolling sentons for a two-count. Yano blocked a body slam and pulled Murashima’s hair, allowing Makabe to tag in. At the five-minute mark Murashima ran through Makabe with a tackle, then hit an overhead belly-to-belly suplex and a running powerslam for a near fall. Murashima locked in a Boston crab, but Makabe went all the way across the ring to get to the ropes.

With Yano and Kato brawling on the outside, Murashima went for a German suplex. Makabe blocked it, ate a couple of slaps, then leveled Murashima with a lariat. Murashima reversed a brainbuster into an inside cradle for a near fall, but got flattened with a lariat. 1…2…Kato broke up the cover. Makabe hit a Saito suplex for another near fall, then went to the top rope…King Kong kneedrop! 1…2…3!

WINNERS: Makabe and Yano via pinfall in 8:17 (**).

(Lansdell’s Analysis: The match was meant to showcase what Murashima could do, and it succeeded. Nothing much beyond that to see here. As of time of writing, we don’t know where Murashima is heading for his excursion. My guess would be RevPro, but it is just a guess.)

A ten-bell tribute to former IWGP champion Tadao Yasuda, who passed away over the weekend, took place. All of Hontai came to ringside for the ceremony.

(2) UNBOUND CO (Hiromu Takahashi & Taiji Ishimori) vs. UNITED EMPIRE (Francesco Akira & Jakob Austin Young)

The match was billed as Hiromu’s farewell match, though if I understood the video promo correctly it was more of a “bye for now” match. Even his wrist tape said “See you later New Japan” which does suggest a Sanada-style hiatus. The strong belief is that Hiromu is going to WWE, but it has not been officially announced and it’s possible he will be joining Bushi and Naito in NOAH for a little while.

Hiromu wanted to start against Akira, but immediately Young tagged in. Akira then jumped Hiromu from behind. He avoided a tandem move, Ishimori came in and they took down Young. They hit a tandem basement dropkick sandwich for a two-count. Ishimori tagged in, Akira grabbed his ankle, and after knocking Hiromu off the apron Akira hit a sliding dropkick to Ishimori. Young hit a neckbreaker for a two-count, then tagged in Akira. A standing moonsault and a cocky pin also got a two-count. Akira beat down Ishimori in the corner and hit another sliding dropkick to the chest for another two-count.

Ishimori fought off a double-team and got the tag to Hiromu, who hit a pair of crossbodies to take down both members of United Empire. He hit a corner lariat on Akira, then…OK that’s a first. He lifted up the referee for a back suplex, but put the ref in position for a huracanrana on Akira and helped him complete the move. Only Hiromu would try that. A basement dropkick got a two-count for Hiromu. We might want to try another move, gentlemen. Akira blocked a suplex and laid in some chops, but Hiromu absorbed them and fired back with his own. Akira bit his arm, ducked a clothesline, and hit Speed Fire for a two-count before Ishimori broke it up.

Akira went for the Fireball Knees, Hiromu ducked it and went for the Time Bomb. Akira slipped off his shoulders and onto the apron, from whence he hit a beautifully-timed slingshot cutter. Hiromu came back with a Sky High powerbomb, and both men made a tag. Young and Ishimori traded strikes, Ishimori went for his trademark handspring back kick but Akira intercepted it. Akira dropped Ishimori with a half-and-half suplex, and Young hit a modified brainbuster for a near fall. Young went for a submission, Ishimori fought it off and hit a Zig Zag. Hiromu came back in and they hit a series of tandem moves capped off by Cipher Utaki on Young. Akira interrupted the count.

Hiromu dropped Akira with a Dynamite Plunger, Young avoided a charge from Hiromu and sent him to the outside. Young caught a quick schoolboy for a two-count but then got caught himself in the Bone Lock. He tried to get to the ropes, Ishimori rolled him back to the middle, and Young tapped out.

WINNERS: Ishimori & Hiromu via submission at 9:40. (***)

Akira attacked Hiromu from behind as he was saying goodbye to the fans. He grabbed a pair of chairs from under the ring. Akira threatened a conchairto, but Robbie X made the save. Hiromu took out Akira with a lariat, then said his goodbyes. Akira, being restrained by young lions, fumed and screamed “I hate you!”

(Lansdell’s Analysis: Enjoyable, but at least three of the four are very capable of stealing a whole show so it could have been so much better. That said, this was absolutely not the time to do so. Everything the commentators said suggested that Hiromu would be back, although Walker Stewart did mention “future endeavours” which could easily be a hint…or nothing. I did think it was somewhat surprising that Ishimori got the fall over Young, but it was the safest way to go.)

(3) UNBOUND CO (Shingo Takagi & Drilla Moloney) vs. UNITED EMPIRE (Henare & Great-O-Khan)

This had not been announced as a number one contender match for the tag titles, but it certainly felt like that was the plan Charlton mentioned during ring entrances that Henare and O-Khan never actually lost the tag titles, reinforcing that feeling.

Henare and O-Khan attacked before the bell, focusing on Shingo and his injured abs. The advantage was short-lived as Shingo got the upper hand and made a tag. Moloney hit a combination double stomp/senton to Henare for an early two-count. The pair traded loud chops in the middle of the ring, a large improvement on Henare’s prior propensity to trade straight headbutts with Shingo. Henare won the chop exchange with a ringing shot, blocked the return attempt, and hit a Samoan drop and a senton. Should that be a Maori drop when he does it?

O-Khan tagged in and wrapped Moloney’s arm around the turnbuckle. He retrieved a pair of chairs and used one of them to hit the other chair into the still-wrapped arm, then waffled Shingo across the back for good measure. Back in the ring O-Khan covered for a two-count. Moloney found a big dropkick to give himself the space for a tag. Shingo hit a corner clothesline on O-Khan and pummeled him in the corner. Henare interfered but Shingo fought off both men and dropped them with a DDT and flatliner combo. A double clothesline to both opponents secured a two-count for Shingo. It was about to be Shingo time at the five-minute mark, but O-Khan broke the clock.

O-Khan hit a pair of Mongolian chops, Shingo came back with a northern lariat, and all four men ended up in the ring together. Shingo and Moloney slammed their opponents and each hit a top-rope elbow. Now it really WAS Shingo time as Osaka got behind Shingo and Moloney. They hit a tandem corner attack but O-Khan was able to fight off the follow-up. He tagged in Henare, who beat down on Moloney in the corner. He hit a running high knee and a running PK for a two-count. O-Khan knocked Shingo off the apron and hit a running forearm on Moloney. Henare hit a Rampage and a powerbomb for a near fall. Shingo broke up the pin, O-Khan took him to the outside, and we were left with Henare and Moloney again trading strikes.

Henare ducked a clothesline and hit a back suplex. Moloney popped up but ate a lariat. Henare tried a powerbomb, Moloney blocked it, and Shingo returned to the ring to stun Henare with a jab and a headbutt. Moloney hit a spear and they set for their tandem finisher, which O-Khan interrupted. Moloney hit a superkick and the Drilla Killa to O-Khan, Shingo dropped Henare with Made in Japan, and they hit their tandem War Dragon finish for the win.

WINNERS: Shingo & Moloney via pinfall at 9:24. (***1/4)

After the match, Moloney took to the mic and in Japanese thanked New Japan for three years. “And now, I have signed for one more!” Even Shingo looked surprised, as it seemed like Moloney was saying goodbye. Had me fooled too. Moloney then added that he was adding himself to the New Japan Cup. Shingo took to the mic and said “no matter who retires or quits, we will keep fighting!”

(Lansdell’s Analysis: The match seemed to be kicking into high gear when it just…ended. I am slightly surprised at the result, but more surprised at what felt like a half-told story. It was nowhere near as physical as you might expect, there were very few memorable moments, and honestly the whole match felt incidental. If there is a plan to have War Dragons challenge for the tag titles, this win was not the impressive showing I would have wanted before doing so. Henare and O-Khan, especially the latter, felt like Sir Also-Appearing-In-This-Movie. Strange decisions all around. I did think United Empire were more likely to win, especially since I am expecting and hoping the Knockout Brothers will retain later on, but both teams are worthy contenders and will give us a good match with either KOB or Umino & Uemura. Given Moloney’s announcement, I do wonder if the result was changed after he agreed to stick around for another year.)

(4) HIROOKI GOTO & YOSHI-HASHI & BOLTIN OLEG (C) vs. TMDK (Zack Sabre Jr & Ryohei Oiwa & Hartley Jackson) – Never Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championship match

A rematch from one of the Road to The New Beginning shows where Oleg and Bishamon beat TMDK for the titles. I know the six-man titles are virtually irrelevant most of the time, but this particular back-and-forth between two recent world champions and their stables has felt even more like a way to keep people occupied than normal.

After more than five minutes of introductions and entrances, Oleg and Jackson started us off by running into each other. After a short chop exchange, Oleg took Jackson down with a shoulder tackle. His hubris led to him being caught in an armbar in the ropes from ZSJ. Jackson took Oleg off his feet with a tackle and followed up with a delayed suplex for a two-count. ZSJ tagged in and attacked Oleg’s heavily-bandaged arm. He tagged in Oiwa, who hit a nice dropkick for a two-count. Oiwa went back to Oleg’s arm, but his attempted belly-to-belly was blocked and eventually reversed. Goto tagged in and took Oiwa down with a lariat. He dropped ZSJ on top of Oiwa with a suplex, then got a two-count with a cover of Oiwa.

Oiwa and Goto traded elbows. Oiwa ate a reverse GTR but managed to come back with a discus lariat. All three TMDK members attacked Goto, ending with a falling splash and a near fall for Oiwa at the five-minute mark. Chaos ensued as all six men came into and went out of the ring. Oiwa tried for a German suplex on Goto, but Goto held on to the corner. ZSJ came charging in with a kick, allowing Oiwa to execute a gorgeous high-angle Chaos Theory for a near fall. Oiwa telegraphed a discus lariat and instead got dropped with an ushigoroshi that left both men down. Goto tagged Yoshi-Hashi, Oiwa tagged ZSJ, and Yoshi-Hashi almost decapitated ZSJ with a clothesline. A running powerbomb got a near fall. ZSJ countered a brainbuster into a typical ZSJ twisting pretzel submission, bending him in at least three different directions. Somehow Yoshi-Hashi managed to get a foot on a rope for the break.

Yoshi-Hashi hit a superkick and went for Karma, ZSJ rolled through and hit an overhead kick to the arm. Yoshi-Hashi surged with a lariat to leave both men down. Jackson tagged in, and Oiwa knocked Oleg off the apron to prevent a tag. Oiwa and then Jackson hit corner splashes, Oiwa hit a back suplex, and Jackson hit a senton. He went for the cover but Oleg deadlift Jackson off the cover. Jackson reversed into a German suplex on Oleg, and Oiwa took Oleg to the floor, Jackson hit a corner splash and a standing lariat on Yoshi-Hashi, then a Death Valley driver at the ten-minute mark for a very near fall. Yoshi-Hashi grabbed a quick small package for a near fall.

With everyone coming into the ring, Oleg hit the Verdict on ZSJ and Kamikaze on Oiwa. Jackson hit Oleg with a straight headbutt, then took down Goto and Yoshi-Hashi with a double clothesline. A Yoshi-Hashi superkick ended the rally. Oleg and Bishamon hit the Shoto Splash for the win.

WINNERS: Goto & Oleg & Yoshi-Hashi via pinfall at 12:20 to retain the Never Openweight Six-Man Championship. (***)

(Lansdell’s Analysis: For a trios match it was pretty entertaining, and everyone got a chance to look good, but ultimately it was a case of too many strong flavours trying to assert themselves in the same dish. Both teams worked well together, and they had decent chemistry, but it felt like a bunch of different matches all jammed into one.)

(5) ANDRADE EL IDOLO vs. GABE KIDD

The winner of this match would get a shot at the Global Title at The New Beginning USA in New Jersey.

After a lengthy opening exchange, Andrade chilled out in the ropes with his trademark Tranquilo pose. Kidd hit a powerbomb out of nowhere for an early two-count, then hit a lariat to send Andrade to the outside. Kidd mocked Andrade’s pose, then joined him outside the ring. He hit a running boot and went for a piledriver on the apron, which Andrade countered with a back body drop on the apron. Andrade rolled Kidd back into the ring and climbed the ropes, but Kidd intercepted him and went for a superplex. Andrade blocked it three times, knocked Kidd down into the tree of Joey Lawrence position, and attempted his silly stomp that requires his opponent to try to sit up. Kidd declined to sit up. After a series of exchanges Kidd ran into a kick from Andrade, who then tried to suplex him to the floor. Both men struggled for control on the apron. Andrade won the struggle and hit a Final Cut on the apron at the five-minute mark.

Andrade hit a double-jump tornillo from the ring to the outside. He rolled Kidd back into the ring again and went for a split-leg moonsault…which connected for a near fall. A snap mare and shining wizard connected for another two-count. Kidd escaped a Death Valley driver attempt, and both men connected with a lariat. They traded elbows, then slaps. Kidd got the better of the exchange and leveled Andrade with a lariat. He called to the crowd and set up for the O-Knee. Andrade avoided it but could not avoid a back drop driver for a two-count. Kidd followed up with a suplex attempt, Andrade countered it into a trio of suplexes for his own near fall as we hit ten minutes.

Andrade went to the top for a moonsault. Kidd moved, Andrade landed on his feet and just hit a standing one instead. He called to the crowd, who got behind him, but then he missed the running double knees. Kidd hit a rebound lariat for his own near fall, and it was his turn to call for the crowd’s support. Andrade fought off a piledriver attempt and staggered Kidd with some strikes. Kidd came back with headbutts and a very stiff elbow, then hit a dropkick to leave both men down. Andrade was first to his feet, and he connected with the double knees in the corner for a near fall. Andrade went for the DM, Kidd blocked it and hit a piledriver! 1…2…no! Kidd lined up the O-Knee, Andrade caught it and went for a figure four, Kidd turned it into a small package, but Andrade kicked out at two. Andrade caught Kidd with his surprise back elbow and dropped him with a quick DM for the win.

WINNER: Andrade via pinfall in 14:20. (****)

(Lansdell’s Analysis: This was exactly the kind of match I have been wanting to see from Kidd for over a year, since his star-making performance against Kenny Omega. We know he can brawl, we know he can do strong style, but this was the first time he was able to have a physical and technical match with someone who is a master of that style. There was very little action outside the ring, nothing in the crowd, and no nasty head-bump exchanges. Just a good, solid match with a satisfying sudden finish that delivered a somewhat-predictable result. Give these two a main-event slot and 25 minutes and they will add another star to that rating. Andrade is unlikely to beat Tsuji, the real question here is what happens to Kidd now. Does he go after the World title, or is he heading to AEW on a more concrete basis?)

(6) DAVID FINLAY vs. CALLUM NEWMAN

New Japan does not often go hard on stories, but this match is an example of how well they can do it when they want to. Newman, the understudy of Will Ospreay and then the man reluctantly thrust to the forefront of a dying faction, still looking for revenge against the man who sent Ospreay out of the company. Newman had a new (and significantly worse) entrance theme and was accompanied by his new recruit Zane Jay. Finlay fortunately did not have a new theme, and hopefully never does because the current one is great.

Newman unsheathed a sword and approached Finlay as the latter got in the ring. Nothing came of it of course, so…why do it? Both men charged as soon as the bell rang, and they beat each other silly. Newman went to the throat for the early upper hand, but it was short-lived as they both fell to the outside. Finlay took control, shoving Newman into a barricade. They brawled into the crowd, where Finlay launched Newman into the wall of the arena. He dragged Newman back to the ring and hit a corner European uppercut. Newman reversed a suplex attempt, throwing Finlay into the corner in the process. Newman charged and hit a leaping back heel kick. He hit a snap mare and a kick to the spine. Finlay came back with a Northern Irish Curse backbreaker. He beat Newman down in a neutral corner. After a succession of standing clotheslines, he dropped Newman with a slam at the five-minute mark.

Finlay clotheslined Newman to the outside, followed him out, and dropped him on the apron with a release vertical suplex. Jay tried to get involved but was deposited over the barricade. Finlay picked up Newman for a powerbomb on the floor, changed his mind, and just threw him from the powerbomb position into the corner post. Back in the ring, Finlay hit a big Dominator for a two-count. The crowd chanted for Finlay, unusual for a Japanese crowd without being prompted. He continued to beat down Newman, but missed a Hidden Blade. Newman hit a straight right hand to the midsection to drop Finlay to his knees.

Newman hit a pair of stiff kicks to a kneeling Finlay for a two-count. He went for a knee strike, Finlay countered into Oblivion for a near fall at the ten-minute mark. He hit a buckle bomb, Newman came back with a shotgun dropkick, and Finlay fired back with a Spirit Gun. A powerbomb by Finlay got another near fall. Finlay went for Overkill, Newman countered with an inside cradle for two. Finlay tried again, Newman again blocked and hit a rolling elbow and a stiff right hand. After a series of counters Newman hit an Overkill of his own, then nailed the Excalibur mule kick to the back of Finlay’s head. A second Exaclibur stomp…connected! Newman covered…and pulled Finlay up at the count of two? He had better lose after that.

Newman unwrapped his wrist, revealing a tattoo that said Kiss The Throne. He hit a standing lariat that turned Finlay inside out. He dropped Finlay with Prince’s Curse and covered him…for the win!

WINNER: Callum Newman via pinfall at 13:53. (***3/4)

The arena was deathly silent in the aftermath. Finlay looked dejected, bowed deeply in the middle of the ring, and hugged Gedo as he left the ring. He went over to Hiromu, who was on Japanese commentary, and bowed in apology before going up the ramp and leaving the arena in a decidedly final manner.

(Lansdell’s Analysis: Well, that was decisive. I cannot see how it will lead to anything but a departure for Finlay, which has been rumoured for at least a year. Newman has been improving continuously since Jeff Cobb’s departure, and it continued here as he was convincingly dominant to finish the match. Finlay had his stretches of control, but ultimately lost clean…and in an embarrassing fashion. Newman got plenty out of the win as a result, and Finlay left in the right way. I suppose there is a chance that Finlay does stick around, but it would be a shock after that.)

A suit-clad and short-haired Hiroshi Tanahashi came out to thank the fans for selling out the event. He bragged a bit about the success of Wrestle Kingdom on TV in Japan, then said that as a result they would broadcast Dominion from Osaka-Jo Hall on TV Asahi in Japan on June 14. It was not clear if the broadcast would be live.

(7) AARON WOLF (C) vs. REN NARITA – Never Openweight Championship match

Another match that had been built well, with Narita showing that Wolf could be beaten by attacking his legs. It took on increased significance when Evil made his departure official, leaving House of Torture without a leader. Narita would seem to be the obvious choice to step up, and winning a title would be the best way to secure that elevation. That said, New Japan has to be very careful with Aaron Wolf. Putting a title on him right away was a bold move and likely the right one, but it does mean that you have to take the belt off him at some point. Losing in his first defence against Narita, who has largely been a subordinate for over a year, would be a challenging one to justify.

Douki, Sho, and Yujiro Takahashi jumped Wolf during his entrance. I am sure this shocks you. They threw Narita in the ring and the ref called for the bell. Narita went to the top rope for Hell’s Guillotine, but Wolf sidestepped and hit an Attitude Adjustment. He went for an Angle Slam but Narita grabbed the referee’s shirt. Wolf executed the move anyway, and the referee was collateral damage in the process. Of course this meant House of Torture Shenanigans (TM). Wolf was able to fight off all three interlopers, but succumbed to a low blow from Narita. A Souled Out got a near fall. Narita pulled the referee to a corner while Dick Togo choked Wolf with his piano wire. Narita went up top and hit Hell’s Guillotine! 1…2…3!

WINNER: Ren Narita via pinfall at 2:08 to win the Never Openweight championship. (DUD)

After the match, House of Torture swarmed Wolf. Members of Hontai made the save before much damage could be done.

(Lansdell’s Analysis: Well, I suppose that’s one way to get the belt off the unstoppable juggernaut while also giving Narita some credibility as the leader of a stable. I would imagine a combination of factors led to this: Evil’s departure, Wolf still needing a lot of work as a singles competitor, and the shock title win at Wrestle Kingdom having served its purpose. Still, this was just bad. Wolf fought off four men but could not handle the fifth, then the referee stood in the ring and allowed a wrestler to hold him with his back to the action while a competitor was choked out. All of that happened in two minutes. Nobody expected a clean 20-minute technical masterpiece, but this was possibly the worst way to write yourself into and then out of a corner that you didn’t even have to be in.)

(8) KNOCKOUT BROTHERS (Yuto-Ice and Oskar) (C) vs. YUYA UEMURA & SHOTA UMINO – IWGP World Heavyweight Tag Team Championship match

It seems like forever ago that the rumours of WWE’s interest in KOB surfaced. With all the departures since, those rumours had largely been forgotten. Coming into this match I expected either a win for the champs due to an Umino heel turn, or a title change with KOB departing.

Neither team could wait for the bell as this rivalry had gone from simmering to fierce over the course of the Road to New Beginning tour. Uemura and Ice brawled in the ring, Oskar and Umino on the outside. Uemura went after Ice’s arm, having previously caused an injury to it when Ice was a young lion. Ice hit the Bombaclat knee early, then pounded on Uemura in the corner. Oskar pulled Ice off Uemura, tagged himself in, and hit a big boot. For the record Oskar is growing a beard, which I had been calling for since he came back to New Japan.

Uemura slipped out of a scoop slam and tagged Umino, who promptly got stomped down. Oskar missed a corner splash, Umino laid in some strikes in the corner but Oskar turned the tables. Umino caught a big boot attempt but Oskar clubbed him down. Umino hit a slingshot DDT to the apron to take control, then whipped Ice into a barricade twice. He hit a shotgun dropkick to Oskar, sending him tumbling over a barricade. Umino hit a knee shiver and a Vintage Orton DDT on the outside at the five-minute mark.

Back inside the ring, Umino called to the crowd. They did not respond. Umino hit a strong lariat but Oskar did not go down. He hit a second, and Oskar went to one knee. Umino tried a third but got grabbed by the throat. Umino fought it off and hit a Yukon lariat, then a traditional one for a near fall. Umino went for Second Chapter, but Ice broke it up and hit a superkick. They went for the KOB Driver on Umino but Oskar was too hurt to complete the lift. Uemura broke it up, Oskar fought off a tandem move and hit a big slam and an elbow drop for a two-count. All four men were down, with Ice and Uemura on the outside. Oskar again went for a boot, and again Umino caught it. He hit a big elbow and went for a tornado DDT, but Oskar blocked it and lifted him for a suplex. Umino countered that with a DDT, leaving both men down again.

Both men made a tag. Ice and Uemura went right at each other with heavy elbow shots. Ice got the better of the trade but ran into an armdrag and a gorgeous dropkick for a two-count. Uemura mounted Ice, laid in some shots, and transitioned to an armbar. Ice got to the ropes as we hit ten minutes. Uemura got caught with a knee to the gut, and Ice followed up with a knee strike. Uemura avoided a PK and hit a middle-rope crossbody to leave both men down. Each man recovered and knocked the other’s partner off the apron so they could continue smashing each other. They traded elbows and escapes, Uemura ran into a pair of boots but then starched Ice with a forearm. Ice fired back with a standing lariat for a one-count, Uemura bounced back with a back suplex, Ice looked to have absorbed it but fell flat on his face. That he avoided a wild lariat in the process was more luck than judgement.

Uemura laid in a series of elbows. Ice fired up and tried to return the favour, knocking Uemura silly with a slap before dropping him with a head kick for a two-count. Umino blindsided Ice with a dropkick to the chagrin of the crowd, then hit an enzuigiri on Oskar. He hit a corner clothesline on Oskar, then lined up a running knee to the back of the head. He put Oskar on the top rope and went up with him for a superplex…and connected! Uemura came off the top with a frog splash and covered the illegal man for a two-count as Ice broke the cover. Umino nailed a dropkick to send Ice to the floor, and Uemura grabbed Oskar for a dragon suplex. Umino hit a lariat on Oskar, Uemura followed with that dragon suplex, and Uemura set for the Deadbolt. Ice interrupted the suplex and hit a running PK on Uemura. He called to Oskar for a tandem move, which was stopped by Umino. KOB Driver out of nowhere on Umino! They measured Uemura for the same move as the fans chanted for it, but Uemura countered and hit Deadbolt on Ice!

Ice managed to roll to the floor, and Oskar grabbed Uemura from behind with a hanging sleeper! Uemura countered with a stunner, Oskar went for a tree bomb but Uemura rolled him up for a near fall! Flying armbar by Uemura…blocked by Oskar! He tried to turn it into a powerbomb, but Uemura slipped out the back and got another near fall with a rollup. He hit an enzuigiri on Oskar, staggering him. German suplex by Uemura! 1…2…no! He set for the Deadbolt, Oskar fought it off and threw Uemura into a nasty knee by Ice! KOB Driver to Uemura! 1…2…3!

WINNERS: Knockout Brothers via pinfall at 19:37 to retain the IWGP World Heavyweight Tag Team championship. (****½)

As KOB celebrated, The Demand appeared on the big screen. Ricochet challenged Taiji Ishimori for New Beginning USA, and GOA issued their own challenge to Knockout Brothers for the same show.

(Lansdell’s Analysis: Wow. Knockout Brothers just keep going from strength to strength. I hope New Japan realises what they have with those two, because this match was incredible in terms of emotion and tension while still delivering the action. It would be unfair and incorrect to give all that credit to Ice and Oskar, because Uemura and to a lesser extent Umino played their roles beautifully and made the match feel raw and real. Sure, you could argue that Oskar’s limitations got a bit exposed while he was being beaten down. That might be the only flaw in the match. The facial hair is doing him a lot of favours though. The post-match video took away any chance of an Umino heel turn, but the boos that rang out on multiple occasions for him are seemingly here to stay. That trigger needs to be pulled sooner than later, or it risks dragging Uemura down too. But let’s not ignore the part those two played here, on several occasions having believable near falls. The chaotic feel of some of the interventions really added to the emotion of the match, and it genuinely felt like the two teams hated each other. That sort of chemistry and feeling is hard to elicit even in a promo-heavy product, let alone New Japan which is only just starting to lean that way. I would very much like to see these two teams continue to go after each other with this level of passion.)

(9) YOTA TSUJI (C) vs. JAKE LEE – IWGP Heavyweight Championship match

For some reason Tanahashi needed to be in the ring to hold up the championship belt before the bell. I have really grown to love this version of Jake Lee, and it has brought something new out of Tsuji.

The fans were fully behind Tsuji as the bell rang. They locked up, but it went nowhere. Both men bowed mockingly. Tsuji charged at Lee, who bowed again and left Tsuji on his rear. Tsuji hit an arm drag, Lee retreated to the floor and tried to play some mind games, but Tsuji nailed a tope to the outside. Back in the ring Tsuji hit some strong shots to Lee’s back. He took Lee down with a snap mare and clamped on a body scissors. Lee forced the break but then got kicked off the top turnbuckle to the outside.

Lee took a leisurely stroll around the ring as we passed five minutes. He put on a single black latex glove before rolling Tsuji back into the ring. He used the gloved hand to gouge around in Tsuji’s mouth, because of course he did, before discarding the glove. He hit a flying kick, danced around like Kefka, danced maniacally, then hit an atomic drop. He produced a second glove, but this time Tsuji prevented the involuntary dental exam. A flying headscissors and an inverted STO put Tsuji in the driver’s seat. He hit a sliding kick and went for a Boston crab, but Lee fought it off. Tsuji hit a running splash and then was able to apply the crab for a few seconds before Tsuji scrambled to the ropes.

At the ten-minute mark, Tsuji peppered Lee with chops to the chest. Lee came back with a heavy knee to the gut and a DDT, leaving both men down. Lee recovered first and buried a trio of knees to the midsection. He draped Tsuji over the top rope and hit a flurry of shots, sending Tsuji to the floor. Lee tried to run along the apron for a PK but Tsuji caught it and slammed Lee’s knee into the apron. Tsuji followed up with a dragon screw, then rolled into the ring. The referee started his count as Lee screamed in pain on the outside. He hauled himself back into the ring at the count of 16, and immediately fell victim to another dragon screw. Tsuji appealed to the crowd, who chanted his name. Tsuji set for a charge, but hesitated as Lee begged off. Tsuji eventually charged and connected anyway. They traded right hands and elbows, an exchange Tsuji won with his trademark face smash combo.

At the 15-minute mark Tsuji went for a Marlowe Crash. Lee caught him on the top rope and looked to be trying to push him off, but instead joined him there and hit a back superplex. Lee went for the Facebreak Shot, but Tsuji caught it and hit a nasty powerbomb. He followed with a straight knee, but then ran into a booming lariat that sent Tsuji arse over tea kettle. With both men down, the crowd called for Tsuji. Lee got to his feet first, and beckoned to Tsuji. The champ obliged with a blistering chop. Lee fired back with a lesser attempt. Tsuji’s second shot was even louder. Lee fired in a series of chops to little avail. Tsuji hit a third resounding smack, followed by several elbows, but Lee came back with an enzuigiri and a big Giant-Killing knee to the gut. A round kick dropped Tsuji, as we got a shot of the incredible damage done to Lee’s chest by Tsuji’s chops. Lee stood in the corner and posed, waiting for Tsuji to stand up. Shades of Wrestle Kingdom as Tsuji set for the Gene Blaster in the opposite corner.

Wisely, Lee just sidestepped the charge and sent Tsuji into the corner. Lee hit a German suplex and a knee shiver for a near fall, then locked in a guillotine choke at the 20-minute mark. Tsuji escaped but ate a knee lift to the jaw. Lee again clamped on the guillotine, and Tsuji started to fade. Lee’s knee buckled, causing him to release the hold just as Tsuji looked to be done. Lee dropped Tsuji with a modified brainbuster for a very near fall. I cannot overstate how ugly Lee’s chest looked, folks. Tsuji avoided a Facebreak Shot, then went up top with Lee and hit the Guerrero Especial! He set for the Gene Blaster…but ate a massive knee to the face. Lee hit a chokeslam and covered for a believable near fall. Tsuji countered the Facebreak Shot with a shoulder tackle, then hit a heabutt. He connected with a short-range Gene Blaster for a two-count, then a pair of curb stomps. Lee laughed and fired up, but Tsuji hit a running knee lift and the Gene Blaster for the win.

WINNER: Yota Tsuji via pinfall at 23:40 to retain the IWGP Heavyweight championship. (****)

(Lansdell’s Analysis: I might be overrating this slightly, but this is the kind of match I love. Lee is an old-school wrestler who focuses on a body part. Everything he does in a match is in service of that focus. Tsuji tried several things to take away Lee’s biggest weapons, ultimately being able to pull out the win by stringing several things together. Lee wrestles as his character, which is rare in wrestling today, and Tsuji worked with it very well. There were real signs of improvement here for Tsuji, which I have been dying to see for ages. Even in defeat and departure from the ring, Lee did not break character. I want to see that character continue.)

After his ra-ra post match speech, Tsuji called Unbound Company to the ring. Notably, Finlay did not join them. Tsuji called for Hiromu to join them from the commentary table, and promised to support him in the future no matter what. Hiromu thanked Tsuji and said he was going to speak his mind. Many people have said there was nothing left for Hiromu in New Japan, or as a junior heavyweight. But he has said so many times that he wanted to wrestle for and win the Heavyweight Championship as a junior heavyweight. Right now, he did not think he could do that, and he hates himself for it. So he feels like he needs to leave New Japan for now. But his dream is still to win the junior heavyweight title, and to wrestle for and win the heavyweight title in primetime as a junior. But for now, this is not goodbye. It’s see you later. Unbound Company posed as Hiromu’s music played to close the show.

Final thoughts: Given the circumstances, I think this show delivered almost everything as well as it could. Goodbyes had to happen, but the company had to continue regardless. They put people in position to try to fill those gaps, didn’t dwell on the departures, and for me at least they showed a real plan to move forward. The star power is of course depleted, but it’s an almost accidental benefit that they had never really worked to build any of those departing names to the level of an Okada or an Ospreay. A lot of people have left but none of them really feels irreplaceable. Hiromu is great, but has been de-emphasized significantly in the last year or so. Finlay, who we have to assume is leaving, was unique in terms of style but Jake Lee can easily fill that void. Add in a possibly-resurgent tag division and the pieces appear to be in place. The one thing that is missing is a challenger for Tsuji, which is a position that will need to be filled very soon. The match quality here was a return to form for New Japan, and had been sorely lacking for a while. I cannot remember the last time a card had this many four-plus star matches, with one more falling just short. Hardship sometimes breeds success, and if this can continue then New Japan might just come out of this stretch smelling like roses.