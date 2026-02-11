AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (2/11): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 11, 2026

Where: ONTARIO, CALIF. AT TOYOTA ARENA

How To Watch: Live on TBS and on Max streaming service

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 3,633 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 4,026. The arena has a capacity of 11,089 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

“The Cosmic Killer” Kris Statlander vs. “The Toxic Spider” Thekla – AEW Women’s World Championship Strap match

“Psycho Killer” Tommaso Ciampa vs. “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher – TNT Championship match

The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier & Myron Reed) vs. Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) vs. Wild Card Team – AEW World Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders match

Kenny Omega and Swerve Strickland face-to-face

