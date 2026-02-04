AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (2/4): Keller’s report on MJF vs. Brody King in Eliminator match, Omega vs. Andrade, Ricochet vs. Perry for AEW National Title, Hangman vs. Mark Davis

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

FEBRUARY 4, 2026



AIRED ON TBS & HBO MAX

LAS VEGAS, NEV. AT PEARL THEATER AT THE PALMS

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Taz

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reported tonight that 1,773 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 1,773. The arena has a capacity of 2,500 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

-The show opened cold with a scene of the ring from the upper balcony and then the camera panning the audience of around 1,500.

-They cut backstage to MJF with his AEW World Title belt cutting a promo about Brody King. Then Brody spoke about how he’s going to hurt MJF bad and for the first time in his life he can’t talk his way out of it. Then Kenny Omega said Andrade is the next step in his path to regaining the AEW Title. He said Don Callis’s efforts to stop him will be impotent. Callis said his men are going to leave the Death Riders lying after the six-man tag. He got bleeped when he described Omega. He said Andrade will leave him for dead and that will make him happy. Then Willow Nightingale & Harley Cameron spoke about facing MegaBad later. Then MegaBad spoke.

(Keller’s Analysis: I love the soundbites with the wrestlers to build the scheduled matches. At three minutes long, though, I think it was too long. One way or another, I’m aim for two minutes tops, whether that mean shorter soundbites or spreading out the soundbites on certain matches until later in the hour. It was very mid-1980s Saturday Night’s Main Event of C.M. Punk-era Collision. I also don’t know how you run an event in Las Vegas and don’t set the scene with a view of the exterior of the arena with all the lights and energy of the street.)

(1) DANNY GARCIA & WHEELER YUTA (w/Jon Moxley, Pac, Marina Shafir) vs. KONOSUKE TAKESHITA & JOSH ALEXANDER & EL CLON (w/Don Callis)

The bell rang 7 minutes into the hour. The crowd got pretty quiet once the bell rang, as there wasn’t much ambient noise at all. It also doesn’t help that it’s a heel vs. heel match-up other than Moxley being popular for just being himself. Alexander tripped Pac running the ropes (and by trip, I mean touched his boots on the sides lightly as Pac face-planted hismelf). El Con landed a springboard moonsault. Alexander yanked Pac to ringside and beat him up. Mox jumped to Pac’s aid. Takeshita and El Clon turned to beat him up as they cut to a double-box break. [c/db]

Mox and Takeshita went at it. Mox stomped on Takeshita as Garcia had him in a half crab. El Clon leaped onto Pac at ringside during a flurry of chaos. Mox then dove through the ropes onto a crowd of opponents at ringside. Takeshita went for a cover on Garcia and scored a two count. Alexander, El Clon, and Takeshita triple-teamed Garcia a minute later. Takeshita scored a two count after a power drive knee. Takeshita went right back at Garcia with a Raging Fire for the win.

Mox consoled a disappointed Garcia afterward. Excalibur said Mox looked disappointed.

WINNERS; Takeshita & Alexander & El Clon in 13:00.

-A clip aired of Andrade beating Swerve Strickland last week.

-Renee Paquette interviewed Swerve Strickland and Prince Nana backstage. Renee told Swerve his loss last week takes him out of the title picture. Nana said losing one match doesn’t mean they lose focus and they aren’t going anywhere.

-Excalibur plugged MJF vs. King, Ricochet vs. “Jungle” Jack Perry, “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Mark Davis, and the women’s tag match. [c]

-A video package aired on Will Ospreay’s hiatus and clips of him going in for surgery. Excalibur said he had successful neck surgery, but there’s no known timeline for his return, but it will happen.

(2) ORANGE CASSIDY & TONI STORM vs. JORDAN OASIS & BRITTANY BROOKES

Cassidy wandered out to his music. Then the music switched and Storm came out to her music.

The bell rang 28 minutes into the hour. Excalibur noted the loser of the fall of the tag match at Grand Slam Australia between Wheeler Yuta & Marina Shafir and Cassidy & Storm will have their head shaved bald. Cassidy ducked Oasis after invited him to slap him. Strom and Brookes tagged in next and Storm tossed her around. Storm and Cassidy danced mid-ring after some charges into the corner. Storm landed a leaping DDT, prompting a “Ho Ho Ho!” from Excalibur. Storm gave Oasis a hip attack and then Cassidy hit him with an Orange Punch. As Cassidy made the cover, Storm pressed down on him for extra leverage (is that legal?) for the three count.

WINNERS: Cassidy & Storm in 4:00.

-Afterward, Cassidy told Storm he likes his hair and he’s not sure if their match at Grand Slam is a good idea. That caused panic with Storm who fretted that her hair is her livelihood and her bald head will look like a boiled egg or a angry penis. The camera cut to Luther. She said she’ll look disgusting. Luther was insulted. She crumpled to the ground, but then popped up and said she is Timeless and Cassidy is Freshly Squeezed “and it’s not going to go down like that!” She said either Cassidy will give Yuta “a cute little comb-over” or she will make Marina “look like Mox.”

(Keller’s Analysis: My money is on Shafir being shaved bald.)

-Earlier in the day, Darby was being filmed skateboarding outside the arena when the War Dogs attacked him. They threw him the trunk of their car and sped off.

(Keller’s Analysis: There’s no way to properly sell a beatdown and an abduction of someone in the context of a pro wrestling show, but Excalibur and Tony Schiavone didn’t even try. They might as well have watched the War Dogs spit on Darby’s skateboard rather than abduct him in the trunk of a car. Just stupid.)

(3) “HANGMAN” ADAM PAGE vs. MARK DAVIS

The bell rang 37 minutes into the hour. Davis caught Hangman with a dropkick at the bell and then chopped away at him. Fans chanted “Cowboy Shit!” early. Davis and Hangman exchanged chops to the chest.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

MJF vs. Brody King – AEW World Championship Eliminator match

Kenny Omega vs. Andrade El Ídolo

Ricochet vs. “Jungle” Jack Perry – AEW National Championship match

“Hangman” Adam Page vs. Mark Davis