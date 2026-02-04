TNA Impact Ratings: Did more viewers tune for the episode revealing who was fired in the Feast or Fired reveals and Rich Swann vs. A.J. Francis?

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Jan. 29 episode of TNA Impact on AMC drew 201,000 viewers, up from 173,000 and 171,000 the first two weeks, according to an industry source with access to ratings data.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.04, up from 0.03 last week and matching the premiere week’s 0.04.

The advertised main event was Rich Swann vs. A.J. Francis, plus the reveal of the Feast or Fired briefcases.

There is likely to be more volatility in the data over time given the smaller viewership overall, which means the sampling of measured viewers when magnified to reflect total viewership is more easily moved by a small number of measured viewers. So the five-week trend and ten-week averages over time will mean more.