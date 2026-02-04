EXCLUSIVE: Bronson Reed reveals who he has turned to for advice backstage, says Paul “Triple H” Levesque told him “just be yourself”

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Bronson Reed says he has turned to WWE CCO Paul “Triple H” Levesque and Paul Heyman for advice on how to improve and adapt to a bigger role on WWE TV since returning from injury in April 2025 and forming The Vision stable with Seth Rollins, Bron Breaker, and Heyman.

“Yeah, I think for me, it’s always like Triple H, you know?” Reed said in an exclusive interview at PWTorch VIP on the Radican Worldwide podcast. “He’s the, he’s the boss, but he’s also just so insightful when it comes to pro wrestling. He has so much advice that he can give you, so I always have my ears open when I’m around him.

“And then, of course, now, being with Paul Heyman week to week is sort of invaluable, you know? I learned from one of the greatest minds in the business every single week, so I definitely lean on him.”

Reed said the best pieces of advice Levesque has given him are related to his style of wrestling and to be himself when he is performing in the ring.

“Yeah, I think for me, it’s, one is my style of wrestling,” said Reed. “I think you see some of the big guys of the past, and they’re very set in their ways and what they do. I’m more of a dynamic powerhouse. I’m someone like a Bam Bam Bigelow, or someone that can be a powerhouse, but also move in the ring, and he always is telling me to lean on that, you know what I mean? To go into that area, so I look different, and I stand out, and that’s obviously great advice.

“So, I think that for sure has been what I’ve taken away from Hunter the most, and another big piece of advice is to be myself. You know, I think a lot of people go out there and you think you need to put on this big character when really you should just be yourself, but just, you know, times 10. And that’s helped me a lot.”

Reed became one of only two men to pin Roman Reigns in the last five years in singles matches after he beat him at the Crown Jewel PLE in October 2025 in his home country of Australia. Reed is currently in The Vision stable with Bron Breakker, Paul Heyman, Logan Paul, and Austin Theory.

