FREE PODCAST 2/4 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Martin talk AEW-NJPW, Kenta, Royal Rumble follow-up, NXT, UFC, Mailbag, more (142 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (2-4-2021), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by co-host Todd Martin from the PWTorch VIP podcast “The Fix.” They discuss the appearance of Kenta on AEW Dynamite last night and how to interpret what it means for AEW and New Japan working together. Also a full rundown of AEW Dynamite, a full review of NXT on USA, a review of last week’s Smackdown, a full review of Monday Night Raw, a review of New Japan New Beginning happenings, and a preview of this weekend’s UFC Fight Night.

