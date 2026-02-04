TNA IMPACT PREVIEW (2/5): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: FEBRUARY 5, 2026

Where: ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. AT TINGLEY COLISEUM

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 1,296 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 2,282. The arena has a capacity of 11,571 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Angel Warriors (Léi Ying Lee & Xia Brookside) & Indi Hartwell vs. The Elegance Brand (Ash by Elegance & Heather by Elegance & M by Elegance)

Elijah & Jada Stone vs. Mustafa Ali & Tasha Steelz

The Righteous (Vincent & Dutch) in action

Tessa Blanchard in action

Trey Miguel in action

Daria Rae to address No Surrender

