TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (1/29): Swann vs. Francis, Nemeth vs. BDE, Feast or Fired Reveals

TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

JANUARY 29, 2026

ALBUQUERQUE, NM AT TINGLEY COLISEUM

AIRED ON AMC

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-The System was shown arriving at the building, then the intro to the show aired.

-The new System (Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, Cedric Alexander, and Bear Bronson) walked to the ring to boos from the crowd. They had a new entrance video. Brian Myers repeatedly said “It has to be done” in reference to turning heel on Moose and JDC last week. Eddie Edwards noted that Moose was a selfish prick. They were interrupted by Alisha Edwards. She complained about not being in on the plan. Eddie said she was too emotional and there was no place for that. Alisha said that her contract was coming up soon and she didn’t want to be part of the System.

-Gia Miller interviewed BDE about his match with Nic Nemeth tonight. [c]

(1) BDE vs. NIC NEMETH

BDE clotheslined Nemeth over the top rope, then followed with a dive over the top rope. Fans chanted “BDE”. Back in the ring, BDE missed a cutter. [c]

BDE reversed an Irish Whip, sending Nemeth into the corner. Nemeth came right back with a clothesline. BDE fought back. BDE connected with a splash for a near fall. BDE went for a cutter, but Nemeth turned it into a Danger Zone for the pin.

WINNER: Nic Nemeth in 12:00.

(D.L.’s Take: BDE was good in the underdog role and the crowd was really taking to him. This was an effective win to keep Nemeth on the radar as he waits for his title shot.)

Ryan Nemeth joined Nic on the stage and celebrated. Ryan headed to the ring as Nic exited. Ryan called Mara Sade to the ring. Ryan said that Mara has been assaulting him and he didn’t deserve it. Ryan said he was the superior athlete and could beat her at anything. He wanted Mara to shake his hand in front of everyone.

Mara said that Ryan didn’t beat her; he got away with one. Ryan said that she was feeling attracted to him. He asked for a kiss. She shook his hand then gave him a series of punches. Ryan caught her leg then clotheslined her to the mat. Ryan gloated as referees came out to check on Mara. [c]

-The Elegance Brand presented Ash with roses. The Concierge said that Ash was 100% medically cleared to return to the ring. They all cheered. Lei Ying Lee confronted Ash and said she could have a title shot at any time. Xia Brookside and Indi Hartwell joined Lee. The Elegance Brand challenged them to a match. Mr. Elegance posed. Indi said he wasn’t her type.

(2) STACKS (w/Arianna Grace) vs. HOMETOWN MAN

Stacks’ TNA International Title was not on the line in this match. The crowd was solidly behind HTM. HTM hit Stacks with multiple punches. HTM celebrated with a fan, and Stacks attacked HTM from behind. Stacks kicked HTM as he got back in the ring. Grace wouldn’t help Stacks cheat. HTM made a comeback. Stacks and Grace argued over the belt. Stacks rolled up HTM with his feet on the ropes and got the pin, which Grace didn’t see because her back was turned.

WINNER: Stacks in 6:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Fans were into this while it lasted. It was basically a way to forward Grace’s (unlikely) change of heart towards Santino.)

-The TNA Injury Report focused on Moose, Rich Swann, and Mara Sade. [c]

-Backstage, Grace said she was proud of Stacks. He said he thought they were supposed to rule together. Stacks said he won doing it his way. Santino Marella stood nearby. Grace said she wanted to walk the straight and narrow. Stacks walked off as Santino looked on.

(3) ELIJAH vs. JASON HOTCH (w/Order 4)

The action quickly went to the outside but returned to the ring. Elijah did a rope walk and hit Hotch. Hotch tried to walk up the ramp, but Elijah brought him back. Order 4 stood in front of Hotch. Hotch used the distraction to do a dive onto Elijah. Hotch stomped Elijah. Mustafa Ali interfered on the outside.

Elijah made a comeback. Ali attacked Elijah’s arm while the referee was distracted by Tasha Steelz. Elijah fought back. Hotch superkicked Elijah and gave him a Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Hotch missed a splash and got punched. They exchanged offense. Elijah hit the running knee and the tombstone piledriver for the pin.

WINNER: Elijah in 8:00.

Order 4 attacked Elijah after the match. Elijah made his own comeback and ran Order 4 out of the ring.

(D.L.’s Take: Hotch made a good case to break out as a singles competitor.)

-AJ Francis and Rich Swann were shown warming up backstage. [c]

-Jada Stone cut a promo backstage. She said she was excited to be here. Mustafa Ali and Order 4 interrupted her. Ali said that no one cares. She stood her ground. Tasha confronted Jada. Tasha turned away from Jada, then turned back and slugged her. Order 4 walked off. Elijah helped Jada to her feet and asked, “Do you wanna walk with Elijah?”

-Daria Rae walked to ringside and joined the commentary team.

(4) RUTHIE JAY vs. ELAYNA BLACK

Black took Jay to the mat and suplexed her. Black kicked Jay and got a two count. Ruthie made a brief comeback. Black hit a running knee and her finisher for the pin.

WINNER: Elayna Black in 3:00.

(D.L.’s Take: A short, showcase match for Elayna Black, which is what it needed to be.)

-The Feast or Fired briefcase holders were shown backstage. [c]

-The Righteous interrupted a Hardys promo. I think a challenge was issued.

-Feast or Fired reveal. This segment took place backstage. Eric Young, Steve Maclin, Trey Miguel, and Eddie Edwards stood in front of their cases with Gia Miller. Trey Miguel received an International Title match. Eddie Edwards received a World Title match. Steve Maclin revealed the fired case. Eric Young walked off with the last case. Gia asked Maclin if he had any final words. He just walked off. [c]

-The System confronted Mike Santana backstage. Eddie Edwards talked about his guaranteed title shot and said that Santana had a target on his back. Santana said he wasn’t hard to find. Eddie said you can’t beat The System and they walked off.

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt appeared on camera. They were somber about Steve Maclin leaving. Hannifan was almost in tears. He said that Maclin was his best friend and this breaks his heart. Rehwoldt ran down the matches for next week.

(5) RICH SWANN vs. AJ FRANCIS

This was a street fight match. Swann brought a trash can with weapons to ringside. Swann attacked AJ at the bell. The match quickly went to the outside. Swann threw AJ into the steps. They fought on the stage. AJ gave Swann a Pedigree on the stage. [c]

Back from the break, the battle continued in the ring. Swann did a rana from the top rope and sent AJ through tables at ringside. Fans chanted “TNA!” Swann hit a Phoenix Splash for a two count. Fans chanted “This is awesome!” AJ got a two count after decking Swann. AJ put a trash can on Swann and hit it with a chair repeatedly. Swann did a rana and sent AJ into a pile of chairs. Swann hit AJ with a chair. Swann gave AJ a splash from the top rope and got the pin.

WINNER: Rich Swann in 17:00.

(D.L.’s Take: This was action-packed and the crowd was invested. I was surprised that Swann won, but if they want to re-build him as a contender for some of the belts, this was a good start.)

-Backstage, Frankie Kazarian told Daria Rae that they needed to talk. The door closed.

FINAL THOUGHTS: A continued rebound from the AMC debut. This show had the pacing of the shows from the AXS TV days, which is for the better.