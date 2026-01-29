FREE PODCAST 1/29 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Final Rumble hype including Reigns-Owens verbal showdown, Braun returns, Raw visitors, live callers, emails (131 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show from five years ago (1-29-2021), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch’s Mike Meyers to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown including the final Royal Rumble hype, Daniel Bryan opens with a promo declaring his dream of winning a Rumble, a Kevin Owens-Roman Reigns verbal showdown, Braun Strowman’s surprise return, other surprise guests from Raw, Bayley vs. Bianca Belair, Sasha Banks flirts with Reginald, and more with live callers and emails.

Then, in a bonus segment, we bring you a previously VIP-exclusive Wade Keller Hotline reviewing the then-year-ago episode of WWE Smackdown from Jan. 31, 2020 start to finish including Braun Strowman challenges Shinsuke Nakamura for IC Title, Roman Reigns & The Usos vs. Baron Corbin & Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode in dog food match, Bayley-Naomi promo, Otis asks Mandy Rose on a date, Four-Way Tag for a Saudi Arabia title shot, and more.

