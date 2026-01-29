VIP PODCAST 1/29 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Should Oba win Rumble? Current WWE wrestler pay? UFC HOFers without title reigns? Rock, Dixie, WWF Invasion PPV, more (81 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:
- The story behind the name of Santana’s finisher, “Spin the Block”
- Given Dixie Carter was booed two weeks ago on TNA Impact’s premiere on AMC, what are some of the top LOLTNA moments during her stint?
- Why did the WWF Invasion PPV do such good business with so few WCW main eveners?
- Why hasn’t The Rock done a Saudi Arabia show yet?
- Does Trick Williams have everything needed to be the next Rock?
- How does Kurt Angle as a wrestler compare to the best wrestlers in any company in any era?
- When did fans go from being rude to being polite?
- How much do WWE wrestlers make today compared to 18 years ago?
- UFC Hall of Fame candidates who never won a title
- Why didn’t Rock want to have his WrestleMania match against Roman Reigns last year?
- Thoughts on TNA Impact vs. AEW Collision viewership and ratings – is it going to be a weekly battle?
- Thoughts on A.J. Styles’s 2026 based on two scenarios – winning and losing at the Royal Rumble – and did WWE handle the build well given both scenarios?
- Why aren’t “great athletes” entering UFC?
- How does the build for this year’s Royal Rumble compare to past years?
- Does the WWE promotional machine still work or are fans too savvy, and should they adjust how they introduce push new wrestlers as a result?
- Would it be a good move to book Oba Femi to win the Royal Rumble this year?
Email: thefixmailbag@gmail.com
View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
OTHER LINKS…
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
Follow us on Blue Sky…
–https://bsky.app/profile/
Emails…
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.