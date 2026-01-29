VIP PODCAST 1/29 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Should Oba win Rumble? Current WWE wrestler pay? UFC HOFers without title reigns? Rock, Dixie, WWF Invasion PPV, more (81 min.)

News Ticker

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

  • The story behind the name of Santana’s finisher, “Spin the Block”
  • Given Dixie Carter was booed two weeks ago on TNA Impact’s premiere on AMC, what are some of the top LOLTNA moments during her stint?
  • Why did the WWF Invasion PPV do such good business with so few WCW main eveners?
  • Why hasn’t The Rock done a Saudi Arabia show yet?
  • Does Trick Williams have everything needed to be the next Rock?
  • How does Kurt Angle as a wrestler compare to the best wrestlers in any company in any era?
  • When did fans go from being rude to being polite?
  • How much do WWE wrestlers make today compared to 18 years ago?
  • UFC Hall of Fame candidates who never won a title
  • Why didn’t Rock want to have his WrestleMania match against Roman Reigns last year?
  • Thoughts on TNA Impact vs. AEW Collision viewership and ratings – is it going to be a weekly battle?
  • Thoughts on A.J. Styles’s 2026 based on two scenarios – winning and losing at the Royal Rumble – and did WWE handle the build well given both scenarios?
  • Why aren’t “great athletes” entering UFC?
  • How does the build for this year’s Royal Rumble compare to past years?
  • Does the WWE promotional machine still work or are fans too savvy, and should they adjust how they introduce push new wrestlers as a result?
  • Would it be a good move to book Oba Femi to win the Royal Rumble this year?

