VIP PODCAST 1/29 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Should Oba win Rumble? Current WWE wrestler pay? UFC HOFers without title reigns? Rock, Dixie, WWF Invasion PPV, more (81 min.)

In this week's The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

The story behind the name of Santana’s finisher, “Spin the Block”

Given Dixie Carter was booed two weeks ago on TNA Impact’s premiere on AMC, what are some of the top LOLTNA moments during her stint?

Why did the WWF Invasion PPV do such good business with so few WCW main eveners?

Why hasn’t The Rock done a Saudi Arabia show yet?

Does Trick Williams have everything needed to be the next Rock?

How does Kurt Angle as a wrestler compare to the best wrestlers in any company in any era?

When did fans go from being rude to being polite?

How much do WWE wrestlers make today compared to 18 years ago?

UFC Hall of Fame candidates who never won a title

Why didn’t Rock want to have his WrestleMania match against Roman Reigns last year?

Thoughts on TNA Impact vs. AEW Collision viewership and ratings – is it going to be a weekly battle?

Thoughts on A.J. Styles’s 2026 based on two scenarios – winning and losing at the Royal Rumble – and did WWE handle the build well given both scenarios?

Why aren’t “great athletes” entering UFC?

How does the build for this year’s Royal Rumble compare to past years?

Does the WWE promotional machine still work or are fans too savvy, and should they adjust how they introduce push new wrestlers as a result?

Would it be a good move to book Oba Femi to win the Royal Rumble this year?

