FREE PODCAST 1/29 – WKPWP PPV Preview 5 Yrs Ago Flashback: (1-27-2021) Keller & Sam Roberts Royal Rumble 2021 Preview with predictions and analysis of various possible winners, full card discussion (109 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In a special episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (1-27-2021), PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a bonus episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast previewing that Sunday’s WWE Royal Rumble with Sam Roberts from the WWE Kickoff shows and the Not Sam Wrestling Podcast and Sirius XM radio. They discuss first at great length the men’s Royal Rumble match and the top tier possible winners, second-tier possibilities, and long-shots, with the pros and cons of various options as they relate to WrestleMania. Then they breakdown the women’s Rumble match and the three announced title matches including Goldberg challenging Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens challenging Roman Reigns.

