FREE PODCAST 2/4 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review Orange Crush Superpower Slam including JetSpeed vs. Janelasus, Cogar vs. Bronson, more (77 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland review Orange Crush’s Superpower Slam, a charity event held in conjunction with GCW and JCW to benefit Little Oaks and the neurodivergent community of New York City. It’s an absolutely stacked card, with a main event of JetSpeed going against Joey Janela & Megan Bayne, plus Atticus Cogar defends the GCW World Title against Bear Bronson, Jonathan Gresham and Lee Moriarty have another technical masterpiece, and much more. For VIP listeners, we talk about PWI naming Shotzi Blackheart as the Independent Wrestler of the Year and if we think this distinction has merit.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com