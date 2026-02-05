News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 2/4 – WKH – AEW Dynamite: Darby left for dead in the desert, MJF vs. Brody King in the main event, Omega vs. Andrade, more (20 min.)

February 5, 2026

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Feb. 4 episode of AEW Dynamite start to finish including MJF vs. Brody King in an Eliminator match, Kenny Omega vs. Andrade, hype for Grand Slam Australia, Darby Allin being abducted in a trunk and left to die in a desert as the show just continued on, and more.

