FREE PODCAST 2/4 – Wade Keller Post-Show w/Keller & Halley: Did AEW blow it by not delivering an actual main event and ending with a cartoon sleeper KO? And is Darby still dying in the desert? (132 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Did the angle that substituted for the advertised main event between MJF and Brody King with a cartoonish sleeper KO finish and chaos afterward thwart AEW’s recent momentum. Also, what’s with the nonsense that doesn’t fit in a pro wrestling narrative with Darby Allin and the War Dogs in the desert.

PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Taylor Halley discuss just about everything else discussed from Dynamite with live chat interactions throughout with differing points of view presented on many segments including what AEW’s doing really well lately. Topics include Kenny Omega’s presentation, Kris Statlander’s struggles on the mic, “Hangman” Page turning it up to 12 needlessly way too often, Andrade’s effective presentation this time around, Tommaso Ciampa’s impact upon arrival, and more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com