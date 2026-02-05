TNA IMPACT HITS & MISSES (1/29): Did The System explain themselves sufficiently after the big angle? Plus Elijah’s tired act, Hometown Man, Feast or Fired reveal

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

HITS

The System explain themselves:

I think that, overall, The System did a fairly decent job at explaining their actions in betraying Moose and JDC the week prior in a heelish enough way. On top of that, I’m very glad that Alisha Edwards’ anger at the System and, in particular, her husband Eddie Edwards’, betrayal. It was completely aligned with her body language from the breakup.

The “David vs. Goliath” story of BDE vs. Nick Nemeth:

Nick Nemeth did a pretty good job of being the arrogant, veteran heel against the young, talented upstart in BDE. He toyed with and taunted BDE the entire match but BDE had his high-energy, comeback moments. In the end, Nemeth got the inevitable win.

Ali as a Main Event Potential:

I really like what I see of Mustafa Ali in TNA. He walks and acts the part with confidence and bravado and he is a very elegant speaker on the mic. He’s also very good in the ring to round things out. I think that TNA should consider pushing Ali as a top 3ish heel.

Feast or Fired Reveal:

I’m curious as to whether the Steve Maclin “fired briefcase” is legitimate or a work? If it is a work, I would drop this angle to a “miss” in hindsight. I believe angles like this severely damage future Feast or Fired matches or stipulation matches, in general, in TNA. If it is legitimate, I think that it is a good way to write off Maclin if he’s found greener pastures elsewhere. Tom Hannifan overacting to the point of fake crying makes me question the legitimacy of it, but I will give them the benefit of the doubt. Eddie Edwards getting a TNA Title match seems tired and played out but, I suppose, it’s okay if it’s a TV one-off.

A.J. Francis vs. Rich Swann (Street Fight):

Rich Swann absolutely made this match. The movement that he was able to provide and the bumping that he was able to take only added to the violence that comes inherently with the match. I honestly can’t say much for Francis but, at least, he was a decent base for the pinball that was Swann. You could also feel the intensity oozing from Swann which seemed to justify the stipulation.

The Hometown Man:

This is a fine gimmick as long as it stays firmly in the mid-card. As far as comedy gimmicks go, this is on the higher-end of ones that I’ve seen over the years (I also have to admit that I find his entrance music catchy). The crowd also seems to love him.

Elayna Black:

Her wrestling is on the bad-side, but I have to admit, she gets what it means to be a heel.

MISSES

The Ryan Nemeth – Mara Sade Interaction:

Ryan Nemeth was just a bit too much for me in this segment. His antagonism just felt like bad acting and if he is the one delivering the trash talk he should be the one laid out at the end of the segment. This feud was fine for a one-off, but I really don’t want to see it continue further.

The Elegance Brand:

I’ll continue to beat this drum any week I see them on my television, if even only for a second. It’s painfully bad acting with the awkwardness to match. The wrestling might be arguably worse.

The Injury Report:

If this is going to be so obviously in kayfabe, don’t bother having it. The few casual fans will catch on quickly and it will only piss off the already hardcore fans.

The Tired Act of Elijah:

Has this guy had the same act everywhere he’s been? Seems like it’s been the same gimmick for at least a decade since THE NXT Black and Gold ETA. I don’t really see the appeal, but the crowd does seem to enjoy him.

Frankie Kazarian Mystery Closing:

I can’t deny my bias in that I am not a big Kaz guy, but this two-second ending was cheesy and shouldn’t have ended the show. It really wasn’t a great hook as Kaz isn’t that compelling of a character. I would’ve just stayed on Swann after his big main event victory.