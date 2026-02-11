FREE PODCAST 2/10 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWT Talks NXT: Wells & Lindberg discuss Zaria & Sol Ruca vs. Wren Sinclair & Kendall Grey, Joe Hendry vs. Jackson Drake, Mr. Stone’s performance as GM, more (83 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Nate Lindberg and Kelly Wells discuss Zaria & Sol Ruca vs. Wren Sinclair & Kendall Grey, Joe Hendry defending his NXT Title against Jackson Drake, Josh Briggs vs. Eli Knight, Jaida Parker vs. Blake Monroe, Mr. Stone’s performance as GM so far, which wrestling T-Shirts Nate and Kelly own, and more.
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
OTHER LINKS…
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
Follow us on Blue Sky…
–https://bsky.app/profile/
Emails…
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.