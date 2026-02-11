News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 2/10 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWT Talks NXT: Wells & Lindberg discuss Zaria & Sol Ruca vs. Wren Sinclair & Kendall Grey, Joe Hendry vs. Jackson Drake, Mr. Stone’s performance as GM, more (83 min.)

February 11, 2026

SHOW SUMMARY: Nate Lindberg and Kelly Wells discuss Zaria & Sol Ruca vs. Wren Sinclair & Kendall Grey, Joe Hendry defending his NXT Title against Jackson Drake, Josh Briggs vs. Eli Knight, Jaida Parker vs. Blake Monroe, Mr. Stone’s performance as GM so far, which wrestling T-Shirts Nate and Kelly own, and more.

