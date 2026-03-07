FREE PODCAST 3/7 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (3-10-2011) Ex-WWE Creative John Piermarini on whether an early Cena turn was considered, WM27 hype, Bryan firing, pitching ideas to Vince McMahon (124 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years (3-10-2011) to our PWTorch Livecast featuring PWTorch editor Wade Keller and special guest cohost John Piermarini, former member of the WWE Raw writing team during 2009 and 2010. They took calls for one hour featuring Piermarini’s perspective on WrestleMania 27 hype and wide array of questions including developmental talent, Daniel Bryan firing, Undertaker catching on fire, Shelton Benjamin’s potential return, Hornswoggle being booked, pitching ideas to Vince McMahon, whether WWE is softening the PG rating, and more.

Then in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, Piermarini answered VIP member questions from the VIP Forum and email including the Piggy James angle, whether a John Cena turn might be in the cards and ever was before and how he’d turn him, plus much more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com