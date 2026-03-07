FREE PODCAST 3/7 – WKPWP AEW Dynamite Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Christian’s debut, Inner Circle and Jericho babyface turn, botched explosion explanation, MJF inconsistencies (117 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (3-10-2021), PWTorch assistant editor Zack Heydorn guest hosted for Wade Keller and was joined by Jake Barnett from ProWrestling.net to talk AEW Dynamite with listener calls and emails. Discussion points included Revolution fallout surrounding the botched explosion finish to Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega, Darby Allin vs. Scorpio Sky for the TNT Championship, Christian’s debut, his place in AEW and immediate future, Inner Circle and Chris Jericho turning babyface, inconsistencies with the angle concerning MJF and his new faction, what Chris Jericho brings to the company as a babyface, and much more. Enjoy!

