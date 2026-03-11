FREE PODCAST 3/11 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review West Coast Pro Evil Empire including Massaro vs. Kozone, Crush Boys vs. Orion & Shimbasi, Moriarty vs. Quest, more (73 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland make a long awaited return to West Coast Pro for Evil Empire, with a main event of Vinny Massaro defending the WCP Title against Labron Kozone, The Crush Boys (Titus Alexander & Starboy Charlie) defend the tag titles against Danny Orion & Shimbasi, Lee Moriarty vs. Adrian Quest, and more. For VIP listeners, it’s to new promotion Pro Wrestling Junkie, where Jonathan Gresham and Tracy Williams cause us to tear up, and Miracle Generation do battle with Sinner and Saint.
