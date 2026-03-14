AEW COLLISION RESULTS (3/14): Andrade vs. Dorada, Triangle of Madness in action, Knight vs. Clon, Lena vs. Mina, and more

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AEW COLLISION REPORT

MARCH 14, 2026 (recorded 3/11)

SAN JOSE, CALIF. AT SAN JOSE CIVIC

AIRED ON TNT & HBO MAX

REPORT BY JOSHUA WHITE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tony Schiavone & Nigel McGuinness

Ring Announcer: Arkady Aura

Attendance: WrestleTix reported 2,402 tickets distributed. The arena has a capacity of 3,036 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

-The intro video for Collision played before the cut into the arena with pyro and Tony Schiavone welcoming everyone to the show. They panned across the crowd chanting “A-E-Dub” before running down the evening’s matches.

(1) KEVIN KNIGHT vs. EL CLON

Kevin Knight’s music played and he made his way out. “Speedball” accompanied him to the stage before returning to the back as Knight jumped into the ring. El Clon made his entrance by himself, and the bell rang to start the match five minutes into the show.

Knight dodged a kick from Clon and took Clon down with a springboard arm drag. Clon rolled to the outside, and Knight followed, but Clon snagged Knight up in the ring skirt. They traded chops on the outside. Knight slid Clon into the ring, but he slid right back out and caught Knight with a snap suplex on the floor.

Back in the ring, Clon rolled Knight into a leg lock. Knight crawled to the ropes and broke the hold. Clon set Knight up against the ropes and charged, but Knight turned around and caught Clon with a sky-high sitout spinebuster. Knight blocked Cloon’s strikes and hit a series of forearms before hitting him with a leaping clothesline.

Knight whipped Clon into the ropes and slammed him down with a twisting scoop slam. Knight followed out with his twisting splash into the pin for a two count. Clon rolled to the floor and Knight went for the plancha, but Clon escaped around the ringpost to the other side of the ring. Knight landed on the apron and leapt diagonally across the turnbuckle onto Clon at ringside as they went to commercial. [c]

Back from commercial, Clon reversed a whip and drilled Knight with a tilt-a-whirl double knee backbreaker. Clon made the cover, but Knight kicked out at two. Knight went for a leaping clothesline, but Clon ducked it and hit Knight with a Pele kick. Knight rolled to the floor and Clon hit him with a running kick and stomp to the back. Clon followed up with a springboard moonsault to the outside that wiped out Knight.

Back in the ring, Clon performed a springboard moonsault onto Knight into a pin, but Knight kicked out at two. Clon climbed to the top rope, but Knight met him up there. They fought and Clon shoved Knight off. Knight ran up the ropes, slipped, but caught himself and delivered a superplex that left both men down.

They traded forearms until Clon rolled Knight up for a quick two count. Knight sprung back up and landed a dropkick. Clon blocked a forearm and hit a combination of strikes followed by a sitout powerbomb into a pin, but Knight kicked out at two. Clon set up for a slam of some kind, but Knight countered it into a rollup for a two count.

Knight went for a jumping DDT, but Clon caught him and tossed him to the apron. Knight wasted no time and nailed Clon with a springboard clothesline. Knight quickly went to the top rope and executed his UFO splash. Knight made the cover and got the win.

WINNER: Kevin Knight in 12:00

(White’s Take: Both guys are generally smooth and crisp in the ring, but they had a number of uncharacteristically clunky spots. It didn’t drag the match down much, it was still a fine opener with a high-level of athleticism on display that gives Knight a modicum of momentum heading into Revolution.)

-They threw to a video highlighting the Don Callis Family winning the trios titles and their upcoming defense at Revolution. [c]

-Harley was backstage with Willow and called out Lena Kross and Megan Bayne. Willow told her they’ve always overcome the odds, but Harley didn’t seem so sure. Willow said she’d take care of Kross herself on Zero Hour and they’d take care of Bayne and Kross as a team at Revolution. Harley got pumped up and said something about making them eat glass and cotton candy before reminding everyone that they are, in fact, babes, and they have wrath.

(2) KOMANDER vs. MARK DAVIS

Komander made his entrance and attempted to pump up the crowd as Nigel called him the “state of the art” of lucha libre. Davis walked down the ring a bit more seriously as the announcers portrayed Davis as a brute. The bell rang to start the match 25 minutes into the show.

A low “Komander” chant started before Davis slung him to the mat. Komander flipped out of a suplex attempt and landed a few quick kicks before hitting the ropes and going for a hurricanrana. Davis powered out of it and Komander went back at Davis with a kick to the head. Komander grabbed Davis’ arm and hopped onto the ropes, back-and-forth between the middle and top before leaping off for a hurricanrana, but Davis blocked it and hit Komander with a buckle bomb. Komander dodged Davis in the corner, slipped to the apron and went for a springboard hurricanrana that actually took Davis down.

As Davis pulled himself to his feet on the apron, Komander delivered a kick to the knee and went for a sunset flip powerbomb to the floor, but Davis held onto the top rope. Davis jumped and sat down on Komander, crushing his chest across the apron. Komander crumbled to the floor as they went to commercial. [c]

Back from break, Davis stalked a downed Komander before bodyslamming him to the mat. Davis missed a senton attempt and then dodged Davis in the corner as well. Komander connected with a dropkick and kicked at Davis’ legs. Komander hit a pair of jumping forearms and hit Davis with a low dropkick. Komander flipped off of the ropes, hopped to the top rope and caught Davis with a shotgun dropkick that knocked Davis to the outside.

Komander set up for a dive to the outside, but Davis ran around to the other side of the ring, but Komander adjusted and performed a moonsautl from the top rope onto Davis on the floor. Komander rolled Davis into the ring and went for the pin,l but Davis kicked out at one. Komander performed an impressive flip, but Davis blasted him with a running elbow.

Davis lifted Komander up and chopped him down to the mat. Komander came back with a. series of kicks and went for a jumping DDT, but Davis caught him and slammed him down with a back suplex. Davis made the cover, but Komander kicked out at two.

Komander landed a hurricanrana out of nowhere and climbed to the top rope, but Davis caught him by the throat. Komander escaped and landed a kick to the head. Komander leapt from the apron and flipped into the ring catching Davis with a sunset flip into a powerbomb. Komander hooked the leg, but Davis kicked out at two.

Komander climbed to the top rope and went for a 450 splash., but Davis got his knees up. Davis lifted Komander up and hit him with a big lariat. Davis made the cover, but Komander kicked out at two. Davis whipped Komander into the ropes and he came back with a flying octopus hold. Davis easily fought out of it, but Komander caught him with a. drop toe hold that laid him across the middle rope. Komander connected with the area code kick.

Komander climbed to the top rope and went for his rope walk into a moonsault, but Davis rolled out of the way. Komander landed on his feet but Davis connected with a huge enziguri. Davis planted Komander with a piledriver and made the pin for the win.

WINNER: Mark Davis in 12:00

(White’s Take: This was a fine match that played on the clash of size and style. Komander played the valiant underdog trying to use his speed to beat the big brute in Davis. After a streak of bad luck, Davis seems to be a good place.)

-The Dogs were backstage, and Clark Connors said he thought they saw a dog in Roderick Strong, but he turned out to be a bitch. Finlay stepped up and said they live by one rule: blood for blood.

-They showed a video package highlighting Mascara Dorada. [c]

-Rocky Romero, Rush, Dralistico, Scorpio Sky, and others who haven’t been seen or done anything lately mentioned the Blackjack Battle Royale. Bowens said he was going to take the title before Hook and Shibata appeared from the shadows to clarify that he meant he was going to help them. It ended with a quick, but solid promo from Tommaso Ciampa saying eh didn’t come to rekindle old feuds, but to win championships.

(3) TRIANGLE OF MADNESS (Thekla & Skye Blue & Julia Hart) vs. TATEVIK & VIVA VAN & KARISMA

Triangle of Madness made their entrance as a group, with Thekla bringing the energy out in front. Tatevik, Viva Van, and Karisma were already in the ring. The bell rang to start the match 45 minutes into the hour, with Skye Blue and Tatevik in the ring.

Julia distract Tatevik allowing Blue to hit a running boot. Hart tagged in and hit an assisted clothesline in the corner. They hit Tatevik with a double team gourdbuster followed by a double thrust kick.

Thekla tagged in and Blue and Hart knocked Van and Karisma off the apron with simultaneous thrust kicks. Thekla posed like a spider as Tatevik struggled to her feet. Thekla elveld her with a spear and made the cover for the win.

WINNER: Triangle of Madness in 1:00

-After the match, Thekla grabbed a microphone and said she’s tired of hearing about Kris Statlander. She said Statlander is afraid and can’t handle Thekla. She said Statlander she may be more than a woman, but she’s so much less than Thekla. She said she can’t run on Sunday, but Statalnder’s music played.

Statlander marched to the ring. Blue charged her but got a powerslam on the floor for the trouble. Statlander hit Hart with the Staturday Night Fever on the floor and slid into the ring to brawl with Thekla. Statlander dropped Thekla with a clothesline and slowly took off her belt. Instead of hitting her, Statlander tossed the belt to Thekla and turned around. Thekla was hesitant, but shrugged and whipped Statlander across the back with the belt. Statlander winced in pain, but stood for another. Thekla obliged and delivered several more, whipping Statlander to the mat. Despite the marks across her back, Statlander got back to her feet and held her arms out. The crowd chanted “Statlander” as Thekla smiled and delivered a punch to the back of Statlander’s head. Thekla, with the belt wrapped around her hand, pummeled Statlander into the mat. Thekla spat on her and posed before leaving the ring,

Statlander crawled to the microphone and told Thekla she doesn’t want her to be afraid of her, but to be afraid of what she needs to do to keep her down. Statlander struggled to her feet, as Thekla looked on, not afraid.

(White’s Take: This is probably best-case scenario for a segment that promises “We’ll Hear From Kris Statlander.” Thekla continues with her manic energy and delivered some pretty stiff shots with the belt. Even as the segment verged on silly, the crowd actually did get behind Statlander. Her promo portion was short and fine.)

-Marina was backstage saying Toni had given her advice to stay in her lane and keep doing what she’s doing. She said that was sound advice for someone who ended up going batshit crazy. She said that now Toni’s veering into her lane. Marina said she fears no one, but violates everyone. She said her fans, butler, mother, and friends wouldn’t recognize her.

(4) THE DEMAND (Ricochet & Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona) vs. THE BANG BANG GANG (Austin Gunn & Ace Austin & Juice Robinson)

The Demand were standing on the stage as their music played. The made their way to the ring inn matching outfits. The lights went out before the Bang Bang Gang made their entrance as Schiavone noted that they would all be in the 21-man battle royale. The crowd chanted for Juice as the bell rang to start the match 56 minutes into the show with Ricochet and Ace in the ring.

After a “bald” chant, Kaun tagged in and the crowd switched to a “Guns up” chant. Ace hit Ricochet with a dropkick that knocked him off the apron. Kaun hit the ropes and dropped Ace with a shoulder block. Kaun missed a senton allowing Ace to roll him up for a one count. Ace took Kaun down with an arm drag followed by a headscissor. Ace landed a dropkick followed by a leg drop.

Kaun came back with a pair of chops, but Ace landed a chop of his own and tagged in. Gunn. Gunn hit a few jabs but was interrupted by Ricochet. Gunn hit Ricochet with a. pair of left jabs and dropped Kaun with the big right hand. Gunn hit Ricochet for a swinging flatliner.

[HOUR TWO]

Toa grabbed Gunn by the throat and tossed him into the corner. Juice tagged himself in and the crowd chanted “Juice.” Juice dodged Toa and slapped him across the face. Toa went for a backdrop, but Juice caught him with a boot instead. Toa shrugged it off and screamed in Juice’s face. Juice screamed back and went for a crossbody, but Toa easily caught him. Juice slipped out and dodged Toa, pulling the top rope and sending him tumbling to the outside.

Juice shot himself over the top rope onto all three members of the Demand at ringside. They all caught Juice in their arms, but Ace hit a flying crossbody over the top rope onto the pile, knocking everyone down. Ace helped Juice to his feet as they went to commercial. [c]

Back from break, Kaun and Ricochet stomped at Ace in the corner. Kaun and Toa crushed Ace in the center of the ring and double team slammed him in the center of the ring. Toa made the cover, but Ace kicked out at two. Ace flipped to the apron and hung Toa across the top rope and hit him with a springboard dropkick into the ring. Kaun went for the back suplex, but Ace flipped out of it and made the tag to Juice.

Juice tagged in and took down Kaun and Back from break, Kaun and Ricochet stomped at Ace in the corner. Kaun and Toa crushed Ace in the center of the ring and double team slammed him in the center of the ring. Toa made the cover, but Ace kicked out at two.

. Juice hit Back from break, Kaun and Ricochet stomped at Ace in the corner. Kaun and Toa crushed Ace in the center of the ring and double team slammed him in the center of the ring. Toa made the cover, but Ace kicked out at two.

Juice hit Ricochet with a Manhattan drop and then a running left arm lariat. Juice hit Kaun with a kick and planted Ricochet with a spinebuster. Gunn tagged in and they delivered a double team hiptoss on Ricochet. Gunn made the cover, but Kaun broke up the pin. Toa and Kaun hit Gunn with back-to-back running attacks in the corner.

Toa placed Gunn onto the top turnbuckle and then tossed him off to the waiting Kaun who caught him with a cutter out of the air. Ricochet came in with a springboard splash and made the cover, but Gunn kicked out at two.

Toa and Kaun lifted Gunn up into a double crucifix bomb, but Juice slid in and saved Gunn. Juice dropped Kaun with a left hand and Ace hit Toa with a big kick. Juice caught him with a left hand and Toa fell into another kick from Ace. Ace and Juice finally hit the boot and left hand simultaneously to knock Toa down.

Ricochet blindsided Juice with a springboard clothesline. Ace threw Ricochet face first into the bottom turnbuckle but got blindsided by a shotgun dropkick from Kaun. Gunn hit Kaun with a Famouser out of nowhere. Gunn went for the pin, but Ricochet flew in from off the screen and broke up the pin by delivering a Spirit Gun to the back of Gunn’s head. Ricochet pulled Kaun into the cover and he got the three counts.

WINNERS: The Demand in 15:00

The Demand attacked all members of the Bang Bang Gang after the match, including a belt shot on Ace. Ricochet retrieved a microphone and hit Gunn with it. Ricochet laughed his high-pitched laugh before saying the company is trying to sabotage his title reign. He said it doesn’t matter how many people are in the battle royale, or how loud the morons in the crowd boo, it doesn’t matter if its 21, 41, or 101, the only “one” that matters is him. Ricochet said he’ll walk out of Revolution the National Champion, because he’s “out of this world.”

(White’s Take: Not a bad match, but certainly unnecessary. I suppose it builds towards the Blackjack Battle Royale, but that’s also a match that’s unnecessary for a title that is completely unnecessary.)

-Jack Perry stabbed a knife into a board backstage. He said it’s not just a battle royale or a championship match, but an opportunity to realize his dream, to compete inside the building that he went to as a child that made him want to become a professional wrestler. He said that people said he couldn’t do it, and he’s failed over and over again. But he said he can’t fail this time, ‘cause this time is for his friends, family, and for that little boy that sat in the front row all those years ago. He signed off telling Ricochet he’ll see him at Revolution. [c]

Toni Storm was laying on a carpet somewhere. She said the circus seems like a happy place. But if you’re close enough, you see the paint is starting to crack, the performers are exhausted, and the animals are tired of pretending. She said she’s been in the circus long enough to know how it works. She said all the circus beast believes they rule the ring, but they sit when the whip cracks. She said Marina can stomp and snarl, but not to forget who holds the whip. She said every circus ends the same way: “the lights fade, the music dies, and someone is left lying in sawdust.” Toni told Marina that she’ll realize she’s only a performer when they reach their final act. She said she’s “circus timeless.”

(5) LENA KROSS (w/Megan Bayne) vs. MINA SHIRAKAWA

Lena Kross made her entrance to music that is the same or very similar to Megan Bayne’s. Bayne accompanied her to the ring as they showed a replay of Kross’ debut in Australia and also their backstage attack on Willow and Harley. Mina’s music played and she danced her way to the ring. The crowd chanted for Mina as the bell rang 22 minutes into the second hour.

Kross towered over Mina. Mina stomped on her foot and hit the ropes, but bounced right off of Kross. Mina ducked a clothesline and a back elbow and posed on the mat. Kross lifted Mina up, but Mina rolled out of it. Kross caught Mina and tossed her across the ring with a fallaway slam. Kross stepped on Mina in a pin for a two count.

Mina hit a series of forearms, but Kross hammered her to the mat. Mina came back with a back kick. Kross charged Mina, but Mina dropped and pulled the top rope down, sending Kross rolling to the outside. Mian climbed to the top rope, but Kross escaped out of range. Mina hopped onto the apron and went for a running kick, but Kross blocked it and lifted Mina up onto her shoulders. Kross slammed Mina face-first into the apron as they went to commercial. [c]

They returned from commercial as Mina jumped from the top rope and took Kross down with a crossbody on the outside. Back in the ring, Mina hit a dragon screw in the ropes followed by a tornillo over the top rope into the ring. Mina went for the pin, but Kross kicked out at two.

Mina went for a figure four, but Kross booted her out of it. Mina went for a kick, but Kross caught her foot and lifted Mina onto her shoulders. Mina slid off behind her, but Kross blasted her with a back kick to the side of the head. They traded strikes in the center of the ring until Mina hit the ropes and Kross caught her with a boot.

Kross lifted Mina onto her shoulders again, and again Mina slipped off, this time into position for a Glamorous Driver. Kross twisted out of it and went for a spinning backfist, but Mina ducked it and struck back with a spinning backfist of her own that connected. Mina climbed to the top rope as Kross got to her feet and Mina executed a flying slingblade. Mina made the cover, but Kross kicked out at two.

Mina went for the figure four, but Kross rolled her out of it and hit Mina with a German suplex. Mina fired up and charged, but ran right into a thrust kick from Kross. Kross lifted Mina up and planted her with a Jackhammer. Kross held on for the pin and the win.

WINNER: Lena Kross in 9:00

(White’s Take: Mina did a lot of the work, but Kross held her own. Kross looked like a beast and along with Bayne could make for solid tag team champs.)

Bayne posed with Kross as they went to commercial. [c]

(6) MASCARA DORADA vs. ANDRADE EL IDOLO (w/Don Callis & Lance Archer)

Mascara Dorada made his way to the ring. He was announced as holding a few titles in CMLL, but was nice enough not to drag them to the ring. Andrade’s music played and he emerged followed by Don Callis and Lance Archer. The bell rang and the math started as Andrade removed his fuzzy coat 39 minutes into the second hour.

A “lucha” chant broke out as Callis joined the commentary team. Dorada offered a handshake, but Andrade had no interest. Andrade took Dorada down with a snap arm drag. Andrade posed and Dorada caught him with a sudden rollup for a one count. Dorada landed a hurricanrana into a pin for a two count. Andrade got to his feet to nailed Dorada with a shoulder block to stop his momentum.

Andrade chopped Dorada down and the delivered a knee against the rope. They traded standing switches until Dorada flipped off the ropes with Andrade sliding underneath him, catching himself in the ropes, and posing tranquilo style.

Dorada came back with a swinging hurricanrana. Andrade rolled to the outside as Dorada climbed to the top rope. Andrade leapt to the apron and swept Dorada’s legs out from under him and he crashed to the floor. Andrade found a lady in the front row and posed for a selfie. Callis told the lady she owed $20 for the picture. “Twenty bucks, toots, no one rides for free at the carnival.”

Dorada finally got to his feet and Andrade drilled him with a running boot. Back in the ring, Andrade caught Dorada with a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker. Andrade made the cover, but Dorada kicked out at two. Andrade went for another tilt-a-whirl backbreaker, but Dorada spun through into a crossbody. Dorada escaped to the corner and Andrade went for a running double knee, but Dorada rolled out of the way and Andrade went through the ropes to the floor.

Dorada jumped over the top rope and caught Andrade with a flying hurricanrana on the outside. Even Callis had to admit it was fantastic. Dorada rolled Andrade into the ring and climbed to the top rope. Andrade rolled onto the apron, but Dorada was undeterred and leapt off catching Andrade with a DDT that spiked him on the apron. Dorada went for a springboard moonsault onto Andrade on the floor, but Andrade got both feet up and met Dorada’s face, sending him bouncing up the aisle as they went to commercial. [c]

Back from break, Dorada struggled out of a headlock with elbows to the gut. They traded forearms in the center of the ring. Dorada caught Andrade off the ropes with a pop-up into a dropkick. Dorada took Andrade down with a springboard into a hurricanrana. Dorada attempted to follow up with a springboard into a reverse hurricanrana, but Andrade caught him on his shoulders. Dorada managed to swing off into a spinning headscissor instead.

Dorada hit the ropes and rolled into Andrade, and up and over into a sunset flip for a two count. Dorada hit a thrust kick as Andrade tried to get to his feet. Dorada lifted Andrade up for a suplex, but Andrade countered it into a suplex, followed by two more to complete the three amigos. Andrade made the cover, but Dorada kicked out at two.

Andrade climbed to the top rope, but Dorada caught him with a kick. Dorada ran up the ropes, but Andrade caught him, lifting Dorada onto his shoulders. Dorada slipped out and spun it into a hurricanrana from the top rope. Dorada hooked the leg but only got a two-count.

Andrade rolled out of the ring as Dorada hit the ropes and spun over the top rope and nailed Andrade with a tornillo to the outside. Dorada rolled Andrade into the ring and climbed to the top rope. Dorada executed a 450 splash onto Andrade and went for the pin, but Andrade kicked out at two.

Andrade got to his feet and traded overhand chops with Dorada. Dorada landed a hard chop, ran to the ropes and jumped up for a springboard, but Andrade was right on his heels, jumped onto the middle rope with him and caught Dorada with a springboard inverted Spanish fly. Andrade made the cover, but Dorada just barely kicked out at two. Dorada pulled himself to the corner and Andrade met him there with a pair of running knees. Andrade pulled him to the center of the ring and made the cover, but Dorada kicked out at two.

A “fight forever” chant broke out and Andrade shushed the crowd. Andrade set Dorada upf or The DM, but Dorade slipped out rolled Andrade up for two. Dorada landed a thrust kick and hit the ropes. Andrade feigned a boot and went for his signature back elbow, but Dorada dodged it and connected with a hook kick.

Dorada lifted Andrade up in the corner, got a running start jumped onto Andrade, caught his head between his legs, and spun off into some kind of twisting destroyer type move that planted Andrade. Dorada climbed to the top rope, but Andrade rolled to the apron. Dorada lifted Andrade up and pulled him onto the turnbuckle with him. Andrade fought him off, caught Dorada’s arm in a hammerlock, grabbed his head and dropped to the apron, drilling Dorada with a DDT right into the turnbuckle. Andrade followed up with The DM in the center of the ring and made the cover to pick up the victory.

WINNER: Andrade El Idolo in 19:00

(White’s Take: In the grand spirit of long matches with obvious winners, this Collision main event delivered a fantastic match. A great back and forth affair, with Dorada pulling out crazy moves I’ve never seen before while Andrade looked like a million bucks controlling the tempo of the match and coming out on top.)

Callis joined Andrade to celebrate in the ring. Bandido’s music played and he stepped out onto the stage. Bandido pointed at Andrade, but Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero clobbered him from behind. Trent and Rocky stomped on Bandido before Brody ran down and took them both out. Brody tossed Rocky into the ring and turned around as Swerve came out of nowhere and hit Brody with a flying kick. Brody and Swerve fought up the ramp as Bandido climbed onto the apron to confront Andrade. Trent and Rocky caught him and beat him down in the ring as Andrade left the ring. Bandido managed to backdrop Trent and Rocky to ringside. Bandido hit both with a dive to the outside as Andrade escaped into the crowd. Bandido stared down Andrade in the crowd as they chanted for him. Bandido’s music played as they went off the air.

FINAL THOUGHTS: The Collision streak continues. While still inarguably the “B” show, Collision picked up some of the go-home slack from Dynamite, offering the final sell on some of Revolution’s most anticipated matches. We had our typical collection of good matches but included relevant storyline progression on the women world title match, the battle royale, the trios title match, the women’s tag match, and the even squeezed in a top-notch main event that delivered for the show while building towards the Andrade and Bandido match at Revolution.