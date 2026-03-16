FREE PODCAST 3/15 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America – AEW Revolution post-show: Zilem & Halley discuss MJF vs. Hangman, Ronda Rousey debut, returns of Copeland & Christian, FTR vs. Bucks, more (142 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our post-PPV “Wrestling Night in America” format, PWTorch’s Brian Zilem and Taylor Halley, hosts of the Collision Cafe VIP podcast, discuss in-depth the AEW Revolution event. In the brutal main event, MJF defeats “Hangman” Adam Page in a Texas Death Match, leaving Hangman’s future in AEW uncertain. The show also featured FTR retaining the AEW World Tag Team Titles in an incredible opener against The Young Bucks, plus shocking returns from Cope & Christian Cage, Kenny Omega, and Will Ospreay. Elsewhere on the card, Toni Storm defeats Marina Shafir with the Big Package, while the post-match chaos raises the question: Is Ronda Rousey joining the Death Riders? They also discuss new Women’s Tag Team Champions, new Trios Champions, and the breakout performance of Konosuke Takeshita against Jon Moxley.

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