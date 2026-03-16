VIP PODCAST 3/15 – AEW Revolution PPV Audio Roundtable: Keller & Martin & Fann discuss MJF-Hangman orgy of violence, Ronda Rousey surprise, more surprises (71 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this VIP Post-Event Audio Roundtable covering the AEW Revolution PPV event, PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch VIP analysts Todd Martin and Rich Fann. They review the event starting with an in-depth analysis of the 46 minute orgy of violence that was the main event Texas Death match between MJF and “Hangman” Adam Page. From there, they walked through the rest of the five-and-a-half hour event (counting the pre-show) from start to finish highlighted by a stellar FTR vs. Young Bucks match along with some surprises including Ronda Rousey, Christian & Adam Copeland, Kenny Omega, and Will Ospreay.

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