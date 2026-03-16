FREE PODCAST 3/16 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Keller & Powell discuss main event mess with Sting vs. Jeff Hardy, WrestleMania 27 hype, Raw analysis (104 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to the Mar. 15, 2011 episode of the PWTorch Livecast featuring host PWTorch editor Wade Keller and Prowrestling.net’s Jason Powell. They took live calls for an hour on a variety of subjects including a focus on Sunday night’s TNA Victory Road main event mess with Jeff Hardy vs. Sting, the previous night’s Raw including the latest WrestleMania hype, and a variety of other subjects brought up by callers.
Then in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discussed in-depth most segments of Raw.
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