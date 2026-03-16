FREE PODCAST 3/16 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: 5 Yrs Ago – Mike & Andrew double-dose analyzing AEW including Christian signing with AEW, lack of explosion at Revolution, AEW’s apparent unwillingness to be held accountable (157 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back five years to the Mar. 11 and 18, 2026 episodes of the All Elite Aftershow.

3/11/2021: What a show! Mike and Andrew begin talking about Christian signing with AEW (spoiler: they’re not fans of the way it was handled). From there, they talk about the lack of explosion in the Revolution main event, and Mike rants and raves a bit about how he’s concerned by AEW’s apparent unwillingness to be held accountable for anything. From there, they run through a bunch of emails on Dynamite and Revolution.

3/18/2021: Mike and Andrew begin this week’s show talking about a terrific Dynamite main event between Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker. Then they get into some of Tony Khan playing a “GM” role on Dark Elevation this week, and they take listener emails touching on a bunch of different topics.

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