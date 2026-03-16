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FREE PODCAST 3/16 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: 5 Yrs Ago – Mike & Andrew double-dose analyzing AEW including Christian signing with AEW, lack of explosion at Revolution, AEW’s apparent unwillingness to be held accountable (157 min.)

March 16, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back five years to the Mar. 11 and 18, 2026 episodes of the All Elite Aftershow.

3/11/2021: What a show! Mike and Andrew begin talking about Christian signing with AEW (spoiler: they’re not fans of the way it was handled). From there, they talk about the lack of explosion in the Revolution main event, and Mike rants and raves a bit about how he’s concerned by AEW’s apparent unwillingness to be held accountable for anything. From there, they run through a bunch of emails on Dynamite and Revolution.

3/18/2021: Mike and Andrew begin this week’s show talking about a terrific Dynamite main event between Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker. Then they get into some of Tony Khan playing a “GM” role on Dark Elevation this week, and they take listener emails touching on a bunch of different topics.

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