VIP PODCAST 3/16 – WKH – WWE Raw review: Roman calls Punk “old” and Punk snaps, Oba steps up to Lesnar, Heyman resurfaces all disheveled, Orton addresses turning on Cody (23 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the March 16 edition of WWE Raw featuring Roman Reigns face-to-face with C.M. Punk again where he called Punk “old” and Punk snapped, Oba Femi stepped up to Brock Lesnar, Paul Heyman resurfaced all disheveled, Randy Orton addressed turning on Cody, and much more.
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
OTHER LINKS…
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
Follow us on Blue Sky…
–https://bsky.app/profile/
Emails…
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.