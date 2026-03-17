FREE PODCAST 3/16 – WKPWP after Raw: Keller & Barbati talk Roman-CM Punk face-to-face including the “You’re old” comment, plus Oba-Lesnar, Danhausen, more (131 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Nick Barbati from the VIP Podcast “The Nicky’s Club” covering WWE each week. They discuss at length the third face-to-face segment in the build to WrestleMania between Roman Reigns and C.M. Punk, plus Oba Femi-Brock Lesnar-Seth Rollins, why Danhausen works and who he compares to in pop culture historically, and much more with live caller and chat interactions throughout.

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