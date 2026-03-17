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NXT PREVIEW (3/17): Announced matches, location, how to watch

March 17, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Tuesday, March 17, 2026

Where: Houston, Tex. – 713 Music Hall

How To Watch: CW Network

Announced Matches & Appearances

  • Jacy Jayne vs. Sol Ruca vs. Zaria – NXT Women’s Championship match
  • Tatum Paxley vs. Izzi Dame – Steel Cage Match for NXT Women’s North American Championship
  • Fallon Henley vs. Wren Sinclair – Women’s Speed Championship match
  • Vanity Project (Jackson Drake & Brad Baylor & Ricky Smokes) vs. Los Americanos (El Grande Americano & Bravo & Rayo) – Six-Man Tag Team match
  • Birthright (Charlie Dempsey & Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo & Uriah Connors & Lexis King) vs. Hank and Tank (Hank Walker & Tank Ledger) – NXT Tag Team Title Number One Contender First Round Tournament match
  • Booker T Appreciation Night

LAST WEEK’S NXT RESULTS: NXT TV RESULTS (3/10): Miller’s alt-perspective report on Ethan Page & Ricky Saints vs. Borne & Hendry, Lainey Reid vs. Sol Ruca, Troy vs. Knight vs. Legacy

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s NXT Hit List: Winning cures everything for Ricky Saints and Ethan Page, Tony D’Angelo bounces back, Kendal Grey devoured cake

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

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