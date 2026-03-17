NXT PREVIEW (3/17): Announced matches, location, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Tuesday, March 17, 2026
Where: Houston, Tex. – 713 Music Hall
How To Watch: CW Network
Announced Matches & Appearances
- Jacy Jayne vs. Sol Ruca vs. Zaria – NXT Women’s Championship match
- Tatum Paxley vs. Izzi Dame – Steel Cage Match for NXT Women’s North American Championship
- Fallon Henley vs. Wren Sinclair – Women’s Speed Championship match
- Vanity Project (Jackson Drake & Brad Baylor & Ricky Smokes) vs. Los Americanos (El Grande Americano & Bravo & Rayo) – Six-Man Tag Team match
- Birthright (Charlie Dempsey & Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo & Uriah Connors & Lexis King) vs. Hank and Tank (Hank Walker & Tank Ledger) – NXT Tag Team Title Number One Contender First Round Tournament match
- Booker T Appreciation Night
LAST WEEK’S NXT RESULTS: NXT TV RESULTS (3/10): Miller’s alt-perspective report on Ethan Page & Ricky Saints vs. Borne & Hendry, Lainey Reid vs. Sol Ruca, Troy vs. Knight vs. Legacy
OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s NXT Hit List: Winning cures everything for Ricky Saints and Ethan Page, Tony D’Angelo bounces back, Kendal Grey devoured cake
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