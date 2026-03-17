PARKS’S TAKE: So what’s next for “Hangman” Page after losing his chance to challenge for the AEW World Title ever again

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So… what’s next for “Hangman” Adam Page?

Hangman’s Texas Death Match loss to MJF on Sunday in the main event of AEW Revolution leaves Hangman, per the stipulation, unable to challenge for the World Title again. That stipulation has only been activated once before in AEW, and Cody Rhodes lived up to it until he departed the company for WWE.

Dropping Hangman from the main title scene may not have a negative effect on AEW itself. Hangman has been around the title for some time, so it offers a refresh of that scene. The return of Will Ospreay at Revolution means he can easily slot into that spot as the top babyface moving forward. AEW has no shortage of top stars that can be used in the title picture, including others who are due to be elevated.

As for Hangman himself, this loss certainly fits his character. It’s one step forward, two steps back for the Anxious Cowboy, and his anger at MJF, his shortsightedness, put him in this position. I don’t expect Hangman to fade into the background, and lord knows there are dozens of other titles Hangman can challenge for and still fit the main character he’s become in the company.

Will AEW try to get out of this? Is there a loophole or an “out” that will allow babyface PHangmanage to go back on his word and wrestle for the title at some point down the line, even if that’s a year or two from now?

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AEW fans don’t have the history of stipulation vows being broken the way WWE fans have, where in that company it’s almost assumed that stips will be reneged upon at some point. Therefore, AEW fans may be a little less likely to just shrug their shoulders and go along with it – putting Hangman’s crowd reactions at risk.

The most likely scenario is that Hangman goes heel at some point which would allow him to make the “dastardly” decision to challenge for a title and go back on his word. It would get him more heat – although one has to imagine a member of AEW management would have to sign off on the match despite the stip (a babyface could demand the match, I suppose) – though that heat could be put on the shoulders of AEW rather than Hangman himself. It’s a risk, just like making this stipulation and having Page lose is a risk.