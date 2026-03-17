AEW’S TOP MATCHES OF THE WEEK: FTR vs. Young Bucks tops the list, but which others made the top three, plus Random Thoughts & Standout Promo

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Well, that was a fun week of wrestling. AEW always delivers when it comes to PPV and you can’t do much better than the first two hours of Revolution. Between the matches and the returns, you got your money’s worth in those two hours alone. Now that the dust has settled on the PPV, and we are entering spring, I have a lot of thoughts on where we might be going.

RANDOM THOUGHTS

-I hope with the returns of Will Ospreay, Adam Copeland, Christian Cage, and Kenny Omega, guys like Brody King, Kevin Knight, and Andrade El Idolo aren’t going to get pushed to the side. I think one of the positives of the last three months of AEW is that we have been getting fresh match-ups and new faces hovering around the main event scene. There is only so much TV time and with the return of those four top dogs I worry that there may not be time for everyone.

-Speaking of Will Ospreay, man, was it great to see him back. He is a legit Megastar with a capital M. As excited as I was to see him, I did hold my breath when he jumped off the top rope and did that twist to the outside. He almost clipped the ring apron. I want to watch Will Ospreay wrestle for a long time, but that’s not going to happen if he doesn’t slightly change his style.

-I think we have reached a point with Texas Death where we have seen it all, and honestly, I’m numb to it now. As insane as it is to say, a guy getting put through a barbed wire table or a guy getting dragged through glass doesn’t shock me anymore (also it’s painfully obvious the glass is fake when a guy gets dragged through it and doesn’t get a scratch on him). It’s time to retire Texas Death for a while.

-I’ll pass when it comes to Ronda Rousey in AEW. I’m not going to even sugar coat it; I can’t stand her. If you were doing Mt. Rushmore of over-hyped, over-praised athletes of the last 25 years, she’d be right next to James Harden for me. I find it amusing that, suddenly, she wants back in wrestling. I’m sure it has nothing to do with the bogus fight she is going to have with Gina Carano. Spoiler Alert: The match will be 30 seconds, and Gina will be taking an arm bar. It will end badly in AEW just like it always does with her. It happened in UFC and it happened in WWE. When things get tough, Ronda runs and then blames everyone else for her problems. AEW fans will not be kind to her, and this will not end well. Please Tony, pass on this.

-AEW made the right call keeping the title on MJF. There are too many more stories to tell with MJF. I know there are a lot of people who hate the fact that Hangman can’t fight for the world title anymore, but c’mon, we all know how this story with Hangman is going to end. AEW has built up a lot of goodwill with their fans, and if there is one person in AEW who can go back on their word and still have the fans behind him and rooting for him it’s Hangman. No matter what they do, there will be people who complain about the stipulation. Nothing we can do now about it, though; they did it, it happened, so now let’s see how it all plays out.

TOP MATCHES OF THE WEEK

FTR (AEW Tag Team Champions) vs. The Young Bucks for the AEW Tag Team Championship -Revolution PPV (3/15/26)

This was the best match of the series between these two teams, and I don’t think it’s particularly close. I love everything about this match and that includes the entrances for both teams. I love the Young Bucks coming out with their kids. I thought that was really a cool moment and I loved the video they played before the Young Bucks entrance with their kids talking about them. Just cool stuff there.

I also loved FTR coming out in the Retro Boston Celtics warm ups. Such a nice touch with being in L.A. I also thought the Young Bucks in Lakers colors and wearing Kobe’s jersey was also great. I have one complaint when it comes to this match. I was really hoping the Young Bucks kids were going to go after Stokely Hathaway. I thought it would have been funny to watch the kids tip him over in the wheelchair or push him off the entrance ramp in the wheelchair.

When they started bleeding in this match, I kind of rolled my eyes. I clocked it at 8:15 p.m. ET. I just think on a show that has Texas Death as its main event, the thought of bleeding 15 minutes into the show was a little much. In the end, though, it didn’t sway my thoughts about this match at all. I loved the spot where Dax Harwood started “tuning up the band” when he was getting ready to superkick Matt Jackson, and then Matt Jackson countered it into a Sharpshooter. I thought that was a cool tribute to Shawn Michales and Bret Hart. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler slapping each other when they were both in Sharpshooters was also a great spot.

Nick Jackson once again continues to shine in these matches, and he had one of the best kickouts at a 1 count that I think I’ve ever seen. In a night with a lot of kick outs at 1, his was far and away the best. His dive to the outside of the ring when he nailed Stokely Hathaway in his wheelchair was also insane. The top rope Shatter Machine by FTR to win the match looked devastating, and I think the right team won considering what happened after the match.

To say I haven’t been impressed with what Adam Copeland has done in AEW over the last two years would be an understatement. It will be cool to see him and Christian have one last AEW Tag Team Title match, but after that I think I’m good with Adam Copland in AEW. Notice how I said I’m good with Adam Copeland and not Christian.

Christian has been spectacular in AEW and that goes for even before the whole “I’m your father” stuff he’s been doing. His match with Kenny Omega when he won the TNA World Title is one of the forgotten great matches in AEW history. I will say, though, that I think Adam Copeand looks way better with his hair grown out. That mullet thing he was rocking during his last run was repugnant.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

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Jon Moxley (AEW Continental Champion) vs. Konosuke Takeshita for the AEW Continental Championship – Revolution PPV (3/15/26)

I wasn’t particularly excited about this match as I know a lot of people were. I just felt like I’ve seen these two guys wrestle or get hands on each other every week for like the last two months. This Death Riders vs. Don Callis Family rivalry has beaten me into submission. I don’t even remember why these two factions are fighting again to begin with.

With that said, about 5 minutes into this match I was all in. These two guys beat the hell out of each other, and the last ten minutes of this match were maybe my favorite ten minutes of wrestling all year.

Moxley kicking out of that Raging Fire at 2.99 seconds was insane. I could not believe that kickout. It was one of my favorite moments of the night. Takeshita eating Death Rider DDT’s and kicking out was also great. When he kicked out of the top rope Death Rider DDT, I could not believe it. Just a total masterclass by these two in building up suspense.

There was also a great camera shot in this match when Moxley hit Takeshita with a Cutter, and then the camera panned to Moxley as Takeshita raised up behind him like Michael Myers rising. I thought it was such a great shot.

The handshake at the end of the match was whatever for me, as I continue to be baffled by the Moxley character being a face when he deems it necessary and a heel when he deems it necessary.

PROMO HIGHLIGHT OF THE WEEK

MJF (World Heavyweight Champion) and “Hangman” Adam Page – Press Conference – Dynamite (3/11/26)

The setup of the press conference clearly didn’t work, but I don’t think it was as bad as most people are talking about. I feel like this was a classic case of people trying to out outrage each other.

I give AEW credit for trying something different. They have been trying a lot of different things lately and some things have worked and some haven’t. I’d rather they try something new and fail than to not try it at all. I would try this again but just tweak it a little bit. Have the press conference on the stage in front of the crowd, have the match graphic on the video board above the stage, and give it that big time fight feel like UFC.

Push back the crowd on the floor a little bit and put the reporters in the crowd behind the barricades and have them ask questions. You need to show the people asking the questions though and have their name and their affiliation on the screen. I think it would be a cool segment if they could pull it off. If they had done that and then had the press conference fall into chaos and spill into the crowd, I think it really would have been a memorable moment.

PODCAST PLUG

Be sure to check out the Collision Café podcast I host with PWTorch’s Brian Zilem, available exclusively to PWTorch VIP members. Be sure to also check out Brian Zilem’s weekly AEW Collision Hits and Misses article.

To reach out to the podcast please email collisioncafevip@gmail.com. We’d love to hear from our listeners.

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