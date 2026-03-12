NXT TV RESULTS (3/10): Miller’s alt-perspective report on Ethan Page & Ricky Saints vs. Borne & Hendry, Lainey Reid vs. Sol Ruca, Troy vs. Knight vs. Legacy

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT TV REPORT

MARCH 10, 2026

ORLANDO, FLA. AT THE WWE PERFORMANCE CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON THE CW

REPORT BY DAVID MILLER, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Correspondent: Blake Howard

[HOUR ONE]

-Highlights from Vengeance Day were shown, followed by Vic Joseph introducing the show to an enthusiastic crowd.

-New NXT Women’s North American Champion Tatum Paxley made her ring entrance to a highly supportive crowd. She was interrupted by a “you deserve it” chant, which she gratefully acknowledged. She said she won the title because of all of the fans who cheered her on and encouraged her. She expressed a newfound confidence in herself. She claimed that she won the NXT title for The Culling, but she won the North American title for the fans.

-Former champion Izzi Dame interrupted her and instructed the people in the truck to run a video package of Paxley’s early years in NXT. She said she hasn’t changed at all, and she’s still a weirdo outcast. She called her the chameleon of NXT, ever-changing, then said she’ll forever be the girl desperately trying to fit in. She said she wanted her championship back now. And backed her into the ropes, where Shawn Spears and Niko Vance were standing right behind her. Dame attacked her and left her lying on the mat before hoisting up the NXT belt with The Culling standing by her side.

-Ricky Saints confronted Ethan Page in the locker room about his “accidentally” pitching the belt in to Joe Hendry instead of him. He said they both need to get their titles back. As usual, Saints began making it all about himself. They tried to jazz each other up about becoming champions again.

=Jasper Troy entered the ring ahead of his triple threat match before they cut to the first commercial break of the night. [c]

(1) JASPER TROY vs. ELI KNIGHT vs. SEAN LEGACY – Triple Threat Match

Before the match, Vic Joseph plugged Panda Express, which is a ripoff, in my opinion, because I’ve requested sweet and sour Panda there before, and they acted like they didn’t know what I was talking about. Anyway, the match started with Troy manhandling his smaller and less ferocious opponents. In an incredible feat of strength, he hoisted Legacy over his shoulders in a fireman’s carry and then caught Knight as he leaped off the top turnbuckle. He shrugged Legacy off his shoulders and went for a gorilla press on Knight but dropped him awkwardly.

Legacy and Knight laid in a double superkick that sent Troy tumbling out of the ring. Keanu Carver ran out and delivered a chokeslam to Troy through the announce desk, then yelled at Booker T to stop playing with him and keep his name out of his mouth. Big floor spot equals commercial break. [c]

Back from the break, Legacy and Knight tangled in the ring while several officials tended to an injured Troy. Knight hit an incredible springboard press off the top rope to the floor, then back in the ring, he nailed a moonsault. He tried another one but missed. Legacy came back with a big powerbomb variation for a near fall. They traded forearms, then Legacy went over to kick Troy off the ring apron. Troy, still selling the chokeslam through the desk, managed to get back in the ring and destroy Legacy and Knight. He drove both men into the corner and lifted both into a fireman’s carry, then executed a Samoan drop on both. That was impressive, considering he had been put through the desk just minutes ago. After getting Troy down, Legacy landed a 450 splash on him. Knight followed that up with a moosault to Troy. Legacy hooked the leg while Knight laid across Troy’s chest for a double pin.

WINNER(S): Sean Legacy and Eli Knight at 13:04.

(Miller’s Take: The match itself was very good, with incredible displays of power from Troy and top-notch wrestling from Legacy and Knight, but this was a triple threat match, not a handicap match. I’d have preferred them to have restarted the match until there was a decisive winner. I AM, however, very interested in the prospect of a match between Troy and Carver. Both men are beasts in the ring.)

-In the back, an angry Tatum Paxley was asking everyone if they had seen Izzi Dame. She came across Shiloh Hill in a workshop area and asked him if he’d seen Izzi. He said he hadn’t. She said she had to find Izzi before she goes. Hill held up a lug wrench and said he might be able to help with that, then laughed uproariously. A delighted Paxley giggled with Hill as she followed him, apparently intending to perform some maintenance on Izzi’s car.

-Elsewhere in the bowels of the Performance Center, Uriah Connors was warming up for his match. Arianna Grace bragged about her successful TNA Knockouts title defense while King bemoaned the stubbornness of Charlie Dempsey. He asked Connors if he had made the call. He said he didn’t, but his dad did, and they will be there. [c]

(2) NO QUARTER CATCH CREW (Charlie Dempsey & Tavion Heights) vs. LEXIS KING & URIAH CONNORS (w/Stacks & Arianna Grace)

Connors started the match against Dempsey. They locked hands in a test of strength, which the larger Dempsey won. They rolled around on the mat trying to lock in a submission, but neither man was able to cinch anything in. Heights and King tagged in and scrapped for a bit before Connors tagged himself in with a back slap, which I despise, but that’s another story. King and Connors made quick tags as they dominated Dempsey. He quickly made the hot tag to Heights, who took it to both opponents. Connors superkicked Dempsey out of the ring, then all four fought on the floor. Dempsey and Heights hugged on the floor, but then noticed Fit Finlay and his father, William Regal, standing at the entrance. As Heights tried to slide back in the ring to continue the bout, Dempsey pulled him back out by the leg and delivered a massive German suplex to Heights on the floor. He threw Heights back into the ring, where he ate a big boot from Connors and fell victim to a Coronation from King for the three-count.

WINNERS: Lexis King & Uriah Connors at 4:39.

(Miller’s Take: Well, I think we could all see that coming from a mile away, but it was a surprise seeing Finlay and Regal show up. The match was very good with lots of action packed into the 4 minutes they were in the ring. I’ve always thought Dempsey worked best as a heel, and now here we are. It’ll be interesting to see what role the patriarchs play in this situation. Heights just can’t catch a break.)

-As King, Connors, Stacks, and Grace stood over a fallen Heights in the ring, Dempsey glanced back at Finlay and Regal, nodded, then joined the others in the ring. He didn’t look particularly happy, more like he was doing what he felt he needed to do.

-The Culling walked outside to see their car up on blocks with no wheels and the alarm going off. As they freaked out, a grinning Shiloh Hill was confronted at the door by Interim GM Robert Stone. Hill hilariously told Stone he didn’t know which one was The Culling’s, so he just took apart all of them, then he gave the lug wrench to Stone as he left. That was extremely entertaining!

-A stone-faced Tony D’Angelo was shown walking through the Performance Center before they took another commercial break. [c]

-Tony D’Angelo made his ring entrance, which is quite an impressive spectacle. He may have the best ring entrance in NXT now. He said he told everyone he came back for two reasons. He took care of one of those reasons at Vengeance Day by leaving DarkState beaten and confused. The second reason, he said, he reflected on for quite a bit while he was away from NXT. He said he would prove he’s the toughest son of a bitch in NXT, then revealed the second reason he came back was to win the NXT Championship. He said if he had to break Joe Hendry’s face, that’s what he would do. He warned Hendry to prepare himself, because he will not be denied. Strong promo.

-In the women’s locker room, Sol Ruca congratulated Lola Vice on her Underground match. Vice sympathized with Ruca’s situation, but said she knew she’d win the title from Jacy Jayne, then it would be her and Ruca at Stand & Deliver. Vice wished her luck as they bumped hips.

-Fatal Influence made their ring entrance, with Lainey Reid uncharacteristically leading the trio. [c]

[HOUR TWO]

-In a lounge area, NXT North American Champion Myles Borne asked Evolve Women’s Champion Kendal Grey and Wren Sinclair if they knew where his tag team partner was. Sinclair Borne to a refrigerator and called Hendry’s name, the music played, and she opened the refrigerator door to find nothing but a cake. A disappointed Sinclair was startled when Hendry walked up behind her and asked her what she was looking at. He told Borne he was ready to talk over their strategy. Borne asked Sinclair if she was ready for her Speed match. She said she was and asked Grey if she was ready. The camera panned to the right to reveal Grey holding the cake they found in the refrigerator. For some reason, she was stuffing handfuls of cake down her throat. She mumbled something with a mouthful of dessert, then followed Sinclair. Okay…strange.

(3) LAINEY REID (w/Fatal Influence) vs. SOL RUCA

Ruca and Reid tentatively locked up before Ruca settled into an armbar that she continued to work on. Reid applied a headscissors, but Ruca did a handstand to escape and immediately went to a headlock. She flipped around a bit to frustrate Reid, then laid into her. Reid rolled to the corner to confer with Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley. Whatever she was told worked, because she took control of the match. Ruca quickly recovered and delivered a monkey flip out of the corner. Both women tumbled out of the ring, then Ruca climbed back on the apron and hit a moonsault to the floor. A distraction from Fatal Influence resulted in Reid gaining the advantage before they cut to a split screen commercial break. [c]

The battle continued on the miniature screen on the left while on the right screen, some annoying guy asked his son to feel his cheeks, and the even more annoying Biberty Liberty guy plugged insurance. Back to full screen, Reid still had Ruca grounded. Sol came back with a dropkick, but Lainey kicked her in the head a few times and covered her for a near fall. Ruca dropped Reid with an electric chair as Zaria was shown watching the monitor in the back.

They traded stiff blows and kicks in the ring before Ruca flattened Reid with a missile dropkick. She missed a springboard, which led to another near fall by Reid. At this point, the frustration of Reid began to show. Ruca hit a unique drop similar to Lash Legend’s finisher. They traded pin attempts before Ruca went for a Sol Snatcher. Before she could execute the maneuver, Reid yanked her off the ropes, then nailed a beautiful running crucifix for the count of two. Reid lowered her knee pad and ran towards Ruca in the corner, but Ruca moved out of the way. She then successfully hit a Sol Snatcher for the win.

WINNER: Sol Ruca at 12:58

(Miller’s Take: Reid is a pretty good hand in the ring, and she fits in well with Fatal Influence, but the star here was obviously Ruca, who I believe is incapable of having a bad match. This was what it was meant to be, which is a small speed bump en route to Ruca challenging Jacy Jayne and Zaria in a triple threat match for the belt.)

-In the back, Sean Legacy, Eli Knight, and Speed Champion Elio LeFleur were talking about the Speed title until NXT Tag Team Champions and Evolve Champion The Vanity Project appeared and said obnoxious stuff. Legacy stopped talking about the Speed title and suddenly seemed more interested in the NXT Tag Team titles. [c]

-The Progressive NXT Spotlight shone on the two Blakes of NXT, Monroe and Howard. The male Blake asked the female Blake what was next for The Glamour. She said Jaida Parker brought out a God-awful side of her, but she learned that when you play with hell, you always get burned. She talked about moving on to Stand & Deliver when Tatum Paxley came up and exclaimed, “Blake!” Both Blakes said, “Yes?” to which Paxley responded with, “Oh…right.” That was funny. She asked them if they’d seen Izzi. Both said they had not. She went off in search of Izzi while Monroe told Howard he would have to do something about his name, because that, like everything else, belongs to her.

(4) WREN SINCLAIR (w/Kendal Grey) vs. THEA HAIL – Speed Tournament Match

Hail hit a dropkick at the bell and went for the early pin, but Sinclair quickly turned the tide with some fast-paced offense of her own. Hail got the best of her at the one-minute mark, and Sinclair rolled out of the ring to take a breather. Hail sailed through the ropes with a suicide dive, then missed a top rope press. She quickly recovered and went for a Kimura lock, but couldn’t quite get it cinched in. Sinclair rolled out of it and applied the Final Wrench, which Hail quickly submitted to.

WINNER: Wren Sinclair at 1:55 to advance to a Speed Championship match against Fallon Henley.

(Miller’s Take: The action was, well, speedy. I’m not surprised that Sinclair came out on top, but I hate to see Hail on the losing end. I feel that Hail is the more popular of the two, but they’ve been building up Sinclair, who really needs a victory against Henley.)

-Robert Stone had The Vanity Project, The Culling, Hank & Tank, DarkState, Lexis King, Uriah Connors, Charlie Dempsey, Sean Legacy, and Eli Knight crowded into his office. He said he created a tournament with the winners to challenge The Vanity Project at Stand & Deliver. Of course, the champions objected to this. OTM came in and attacked DarkState as the others attempted to pull them apart. [c]

-Blake Howard was standing by with an unhappy Fatal Influence. He asked them about their upcoming title matches and how they were going to handle multiple targets on their back. Jayne said she never thought she’d miss Sarah Schreiber, but here we are. She complained about having to face Sol Ruca and Zaria. Henley said she could easily beat Sinclair, who showed up with Kendal Grey. Sinclair said she could easily beat Henley in five minutes. Grey told Jayne that if she made it to Stand & Deliver, she’d be facing her for the NXT title. Fatal Influence walked away in disgust.

-The Culling was shown leaving the building when Tatum Paxley sneaked up behind Izzi Dame and attacked her. They brawled outside the building as security ran out to pull them apart. Robert Stone came out and told them if they wanted each other so badly, Dame could have her rematch against Paxley next week in Houston in a steel cage.

-Ethan Page and Ricky Saints made their ring entrance before the commercial break. [c]

-Blake Howard caught up with Robert Stone, who talked about the upcoming matches in Houston next week. He announced that DarkState and OTM were out of the tournament because of what happened at Vengeance Day and in his office earlier. The Vanity Project walked up to Stone, who was their biggest cheerleader in Evolve, and talked about partying in Houston. Stone told them not to party too hard, because he booked them in a six-man tag team match in Houston against Rayo, Bravo, and El Grande Americano. They told Stone he used to be cool and walked off. Stone said there was one final big announcement, but he would let Vic Joseph break it at the table.

-Vic Joseph announced that next Tuesday, it would be Booker T Appreciation Night in his hometown of Houston. I can’t think of a more perfect opportunity for Keanu Carver to attack Booker.

(5) ETHAN PAGE & RICKY SAINTS vs. MYLES BORNE & JOE HENDRY

Speaking of Booker T Appreciation Night, I appreciate that Booker didn’t attempt to sing along with Hendry’s entrance music. Saints and Hendry opened the match with some chain wrestling. Hendry lifted Saints into a vertical suplex position as Borne dropkicked him. Hendry and Page managed to isolate Borne with some quick tags. As Ethan was in control of Borne, he called for Saints to pitch him the title belt. Saints obliged, but “accidentally” tossed the belt too far, and it slid all the way out of the ring. Saints feigned dismay as Ethan asked him what he was doing as they cut to a split-screen commercial break. [c]

The action continued on the smaller screen on the left as the usual suspects plugged insurance and paper towels on the right. Back to full screen, Borne went for the hot tag, but Saints pulled Hendry off the ring apron to prevent it. The match broke down into a brawl before Saints nailed a superplex on Borne, which Ethan followed up with a top rope splash for a near fall.

Borne finally made the hot tag to Hendry, who went to town on both heels with a series of high-impact moves. Hendry and Saints clotheslined each other, then Saints called for Page to throw him the belt. Page threw it to him this time, but the referee stopped him from using it. Ethan made a blind tag as Saints was whipped into the ropes. He entered the ring, but Saints, not realizing his partner had tagged himself in, asked him what he was doing. Ethan explained to him that he was the legal man, and the two bickered for a moment before Borne dropkicked Saints out of the ring. As the referee ushered Borne out of the ring, Page hit a Twisted Grin on the title belt and got the pin on Hendry.

WINNERS: Ethan Page & Ricky Saints at 11:12.

(Miller’s Take: The interaction between Ethan and Saints was fun to watch, with Saints one-upping Ethan with his accidentally on purpose misfire with the title belt and the constant miscommunication. There’s no wrestling ring big enough to contain the egos of perhaps the two most egocentric heels in all of WWE, so this is going to get interesting. The story that played out between the two overshadowed some good teamwork by the two singles champs, but this was a fun match.)

-After the match, Ethan mocked Borne before Saints slid back into the ring and excitedly hugged his partner. The heels did their signature poses in the ring, but Saints turned to glare warily at Ethan as Joseph mentioned that Page just did something Saints couldn’t do in pinning the NXT champion.

FINAL THOUGHTS: This was an enjoyable show sandwiched between Vengeance Day and a big card scheduled for Houston next week. I may be in the minority, but I miss Ava as GM. Stone, however, is starting to grow on me, and I wouldn’t mind seeing him as the full-time GM. Fatal Influence and their male counterparts, The Vanity Project, continue to entertain, and it would be a blast to see the two factions interact with each other. Solid show leading up to next week’s special event in Houston.