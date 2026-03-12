News Ticker

TNA IMPACT PREVIEW (3/12): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

March 12, 2026

When: THURSDAY, MARCH 12, 2026

Where: COLLEGE PARK, GA. AT GATEWAY CENTER ARENA

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 1,623 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 1,922. The arena has a capacity of 5,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

  • The Hardys (Matt Hardy & Jeff Hardy) vs. Sinner and Saint (Judas Icarus & Travis Williams)
  • Moose (with Alisha Edwards) vs. Cedric Alexander – Atlanta Street Fight
  • Trey Miguel & BDE & Rich Swann vs. Order 4 (Mustafa Ali & John Skyler & Jason Hotch) (with Special Agent 0 & Tasha Steelz)
  • A.J. Francis vs. Elijah
  • Ricky Sosa to debut
  • Steve Maclin to speak
  • Indi Hartwell to be in action

