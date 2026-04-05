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FREE PODCAST 4/5 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: 10 Yrs Ago – WrestleMania 32 Post-show with breakdown of the big results & happenings, in-person report from AT&T Stadium, more with live calls (181 min.)

April 5, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back ten years to the April 3, 2016 episode featuring PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Greg Parks hosting the WrestleMania post-game show for the seventh straight year taking talking WM32 with calls, live correspondence, big question marks, rants, and more immediately after the show!

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