FREE PODCAST 4/5 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell on WrestleMania 32 fallout, what’s up with Roman, why did Styles lose then win, Shane in charge, more (160 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (4-5-2016), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net for their weekly live discussion with caller, email, and Twitter contributions with an in-depth analysis of first Raw after WrestleMania 32 with callers including what WWE is up to with Roman Reigns, the loss and win for A.J. Styles on back-to-back nights, the influx of NXT wrestlers, and much more.
Then in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, Wade and Jason react to a series of email questions and topics regarding the fallout from WrestleMania 32 on both WWE’s main roster and NXT.
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