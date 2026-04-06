20 YRS AGO – Keller’s WWE Raw Report (2/16/2006): The episode where a wheezing Mama Benjamin asked Vince McMahon to give son Shelton an IC Title match, plus Triple H vs. Big Show

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The following report originally published 20 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com.

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT

FEBRUARY 13, 2006

TAPED MONDAY IN GREENSBORO, N.C.

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, EDITOR

-The show opened with Triple H’s ring introduction. Joey Styles and Coach talked about the major match that is opening Raw, resetting the state of the tournament. They also plugged the “Mandator Shawn Michaels Retirement Party” and the main event featuring John Cena vs. Edge with Mick Foley as special referee.

1 — TRIPLE H vs. BIG SHOW – Road to WrestleMania Tournament Semi-Final Match

Show went after Hunter immediately with headbutts and forearms. Coach said Show didn’t have the usual “jovialness.” Show dropped a couple elbows on Hunter on the mat, then stomped on his hand. “No matter how big and strong you are, everybody’s wind pipe is vulnerable,” said Styles. The action spilled to the floor. Hunter reversed Show into the ringpost and Show came up bleeding from his forehead. They cut to a break at 4:30.

[Commercial Break]

Back from the break, Hunter was beating on Show’s bloodied face. It’s no surprise they’d incorporate blood into this match, giving it added drama since from an action-standpoint. Hunter methodically worked over Show with measured punches. Show made a superman comeback with a headbutt at 8:30 and powerslammed Hunter to the mat. That should have been sold a lot more than it was. Hunter rolled out of the path of Show’s legdrop and was suddenly bouncing off the ropes, headed toward Show. A powerslam from someone of Show’s size should be a much bigger deal than that.

Show caught Hunter and went for a chokeslam, but Hunter countered in mid-air into a DDT. Show powered out, tossing Hunter into the air. Hunter scored with a Pedigree at 9:45 for a two count. Lawler said it was a “two and seven-eighths” count. Hunter stood up with a stunned look on his face. Show lifted Hunter and fell back with a slam. Show recovered and went for a chokeslam, but Hunter poked him in the eye. When Hunter jumped off the top rope, Show caught him and chokeslammed him. The crowd popped for the subsequent cover, anticipating a three count. Hunter draped his leg over the bottom rope. Hunter bailed out to ringside.

Show followed him and whipped him into the ringside steps. Show rolled into the ring to break the ref’s count. The announcers did not note that, which made the eventual double countout less dramatic. After the match, as the crowd booed the decision, Hunter swung a chair at Show. Show ducked under it and tackled Hunter through the ringside barrier. Styles said, “Oh my god!” but without the signature inflection from his ECW days (which Vince McMahon probably thinks is hideous.)

WINNERS: Double Countout at 13:40.

STAR RATING: **1/4 — The match was solid. Not graceful, but the blood and the ringside brawling combined with believable near falls took to the average level, if not a notch higher. The fact that a “double countout” is “news” in WWE is a credit to their booking discipline in not falling back on that finish more often.

[Commercial Break]

-A clip aired of Shawn Michaels’s 1997 “I lost my smile” speech. The announcers said these clips would air throughout the show, chosen by Vince McMahon personally.

-The announcers talked about the double countout finish in the opener. They said that meant Chris Masters and RVD would fight over the WrestleMania main event slot.

-Todd Grisham asked Vince McMahon backstage if it was safe to assume the winner of RVD vs. Masters would fight for the WM22 title shot. McMahon said it’s not safe to assume anything. He said he didn’t see two losers out there, he saw two winners. He said Show and Hunter would face the winner of RVD vs. Masters in a Triple Threat match next week.

Mama Benjamin and Shelton walked into the room. Vince asked if she was doing okay. She said she was recovering, but then cried and asked McMahon to give her son an IC Title shot. She breathed through an oxygen mask for sympathy. Vince said if Shelton beat Eugene, he would be the no. 1 contender. Mama was happy. “You such a sweet old man,” she said. McMahon didn’t like the characterization. Vince asked Shelton to take his mama out of the room. She wheezed her way out of the room.

-Elsewhere backstage, Mick Foley sang “Big Time” to himself backstage. Lita and Edge walked in. Lita praised his singing. Mick said he worked it out in the shower. Lita flirted with him and said he seemed to have lost some weight. She complimented his books. He asked what her favorite part was. Lita tried to fake it, then Edge interrupted and said, “Cut the crap. Nobody read your book.” Edge said he is there because he has come too far to get screwed in his match with John Cena. Foley said the way Edge has been acting lately is disgusting. He said he will call the match fair and square. Edge said if he doesn’t, it would be the biggest mistake he’s ever made. Foley nodded and said, “Have a nice day.”

[Commercial Break]

2 — SHELTON BENJAMIN (w/Mama) vs. EUGENE

Eugene offered Mama Benjamin a box of chocolates. Shelton attacked him at ringside. In the ring, Eugene went right into a superman comeback. Shelton fended off Eugene and hit the Exploder T-Bone Suplex of a quick win. The crowd didn’t appear to be into Eugene at all. Shelton said after he beats Ric Flair, he won’t be known as a Mama’s Boy anymore, he’ll be known as the IC Champion.

WINNER: Shelton at 1:38.

STAR RATING: 1/4* — Not much to it. The crowd didn’t care about Eugene at all.

-A clip aired from a 1997 Raw of Shawn Michaels and Triple H (with Chyna cropped out of the picture for the most part) taunting Vince McMahon with a clip of the “infamous Clique MSG incident” when Diesel and Razor Ramon were headed out of WWE, but broke kayfabe by celebrating with Michaels and Hunter at MSG. Michaels got in McMahon’s face and said he was an ass long before they made an ass out of him.

3 — ASHLEY vs. TORRIE WILSON (w/Candice Michelle)

Torrie kicked Ashley in the gut, then swung Ashley around by her pig tails, then shoved her dog’s butt in her face. Ashley won with a schoolgirl. She held her pose with her butt in mid-air for an extra second or two. After the match Candice announced that she’d be on the cover of Playboy magazine next month. She said it would be the hottest cover ever. She then took off her robe. Lawler said, “She’s not going to wait! She’s going to take it all off tonight!” Candice revealed her bikini, but didn’t get naked, much to Lawler’s disappointment.

WINNER: Ashley at 1:22.

STAR RATING: DUD — Ugly action. Ashley just shouldn’t be wrestling in front of crowds yet.

-A clip aired of Shawn Michaels telling Vince McMahon that it’s time for him to grow up a little bit and move on from Bret Hart knocking him out backstage. Okay, he left the “knocking him out backstage” part, but that’s what this is really about.

[Commercial Break]

-Vince McMahon waddled to the ring. He said history would be made on this night because this would be the last time Shawn Michaels ever “graces the squared circle of the WWE.” Michaels then came out, looking somber and withdrawn. McMahon said he had a tribute video for him and the entire roster of wrestlers waiting to pay their respects. Then he said that’s not true, but he had something better – Spirit Squad. They came out and did a little Male Cheerleader routine for them. Michaels didn’t seem touched.

McMahon then told him if he didn’t like it, too bad, sit down and sign the release papers. Michaels finally spoke, saying he may have been difficult to deal with, but this isn’t what he wanted. He said he didn’t want to retire. McMahon said he is tired of listening to his crap. He again ordered him to sign the papers. Lawler said if he signs them, he will no longer be a part of WWE.

Michaels sat down with pen in hand, but as the crowd chanted his name, he stopped and stood up again. He stared down McMahon, who told him, “You’re not getting away with this. You don’t say no to me. Nobody says no to me. I’m Vince McMahon. You don’t say no to me.” Michaels yanked the mic out of his hand. Michaels said he loves his job and quitting isn’t an option. “To walk away from this ring, to walk away from these people. He asked Vince why he’s doing it.

Vince explained: “You have something that I want. You have something that I can’t have. You have something that money can’t buy. You’ve got that inner peace. Hell, you know who you are. You know what you want. You have that, and I want it. Half the time I don’t know who the hell I am. I don’t know what I want, except I have an insatiable appetite for life and I want more, more, more! Hell, you don’t know what it’s like being me. You have no idea what it’s like being me. I mean, I’ve got an empire to run, Shawn. I’ve got stockholders to answer to. I have a film division to get off the ground. I’ve got sponsors and hundreds of employees to deal with. You don’t know the pressure I’m under, Shawn. You don’t know it. You don’t know that my life is a nightmare.” (Okay, he said, “life,” not “wife,” which is what Bruce Mitchell initially reported.)

Vince continued by saying Shawn was going to make his life better by signing those papers “because you have to.” Why? Vince said he doesn’t like people like him. “I hate people like you. I want what you have and I can’t have it. Sign the damn papers and sign them now.” That’s a little redundant. Lawler said he’s never seen McMahon like that. He handed Michaels the pen again. Michaels sorted the papers and teased signing them again. The crowd yelled no, no, no. Michaels then stood up and ripped the papers in front of McMahon’s face. McMahon slapped Michaels. Michaels took off his jacket, loosened his tie, and ripped open his shirt, the universal symbol for “let’s fight.” McMahon bailed out and headed to the back. McMahon turned around said, “When you ripped up those papers, you opened the floodgates to your own personal hell.”

[Commercial Break]

After a clip of the Michaels-McMahon incident aired, Styles said it was time for a major announcement. A video aired announcing that Bret Hart would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. The 60 second highlight video clip didn’t say Bret would be there specifically, but Lawler then said check to see if hell has frozen over and Bret would be there. Lawler said Bret deserves it as much as anyone, and he said if that’s coming from him, it really means something since he feuded with him. The placement of that announcement right after the Michaels-McMahon skit is no coincidence.

4 — CHRIS MASTERS vs. ROB VAN DAM – Road to WrestleMania Tournament Semi-Final Match

Coach pointed that the winner of the match has to face both Big Show and Hunter next week. RVD hit his signature moves. Lawler thought RVD hurt his knee in the process. When RVD went to the top rope, Master knocked him off balance. He set up a superplex, but RVD blocked it headbutted him. Then he wheelkicked him to the face and knocked him to the mat, then hit the Five-Star Frogsplash for the win.

WINNER: RVD at 5:02.

STAR RATING: *1/4 — Decent five minute match. RVD is getting a semblance of a push by getting a clean win over Masters, who was getting a decent new heel push himself. How he’s treated in next week’s main event will determine what kind of year he’s in for in 2006.

-Trish’s date, Jack, greeted her in her locker room. It was actually Mickie in a bad blond wig. She took the flowers from Jack. This has definitely taken a “Single White Female” turn. She said she is dressed up as Trish because she’s her best friend and he likes blonds. She said best friends share, then leaned in for a kiss. Jack said he likes Trish, and although they haven’t been dating long, why is she coming on to her. Jackie began shouting and removed her wig. Security ran in and dragged Jack away. A good thing the camera caught everything, and the entire audience saw what happened, or else Jack could be in trouble. Mickie stopped crying and smiled right in front of the camera.

-Smackdown Rebound aired.

[Commercial Break]

-A segment aired on Stacy’s perfect ten dance routine. Stacy begged the fans to vote for her.

-They went backstage where Mickie was hysterical, complaining to Trish that Jack assaulted her. “He came in and said you look like Trish and I like girls who look like Trish and he pushed me against the wall and said you’re best friends and best friends share and he tried to kiss me and I pushed him away and he just grabbed me and he ripped my clothes.” A security guy it was true because when he walked in, Jack’s hands were all over her. In reality, he just saw Jack trying to calm her down and console her. Trish believed Mickie’s tale. At least the video will quickly clear this up, since certainly someone backstage watching on the monitor will let the security guard and Trish know right away what really happened.

-They went back to a clip again of Big Show vs. Hunter. The announcers talked about next week’s big Triple Threat match.

-A video recap aired of the Edge-John Cena feud.

-Special ref Mick Foley was introduced.

[Commercial Break]

5 — JOHN CENA vs. EDGE (w/Lita) — WWE Hvt. Title match

Tests of strength, headlock, tests of strength, chinlock, early commercial break.

[Commercial Break]

More rudimentary action including a few too many headlocks and chinlocks. At 9:30, Foley caught Lita messing with the turnbuckle pad. She claimed she was just tightening it. Foley didn’t buy it and ordered her to the back. Lita threw a big tantrum as she returned to the back.

[Commercial Break]

During the commercial, Edge back suplexed Cena onto the back of the security railing at ringside. Edge went for a sleeper at 14:30. Edge made a silly face to show how hard he was squeezing. Cena collapsed to the mat, but eventually stood up and back suplexed Edge. Coach said Foley should favor Edge because “can you imagine the favors Lita would do for Foley?”

Styles said Foley is a family man. Cena made a comeback with a belly-to-belly suplex for a “two and 15/16ths.” Cena met Edge on the top rope and went for an FU. Edge slid out and powerbombed him to the mat. Foley counted, but then noticed Edge using the ropes for illegal added leverage. Edge shoved Foley. Foley shoved back. Cena then suplexed Edge, gave him the “You Can’t See Me” routine, the Five-Knuckle Shuffle, pumped his shoes, and went for an FU. Edge escaped and turned it into an FU.

Foley counted to two. Edge went for a Spear, but Cena sidestepped it. Cena went for an FU again, but Edge shoved Cena into Foley. Edge then flew at Cena. Cena ducked. Edge knocked Foley to ringside. Cena applied the STFU. Edge tapped, but Foley wasn’t around to see it. Lita then attacked Cena from behind. Cena stood up and turned to Lita. Edge hit Cena from behind. Lita grabbed the title belt and threw it to Edge.

He KO’d Cena with it. Foley returned to the ring in time to count, but Cena raised a shoulder at the last second. Edge dove at Cena from the top rope, but Cena caught him and gave him an FU for the three count. Coach called it the most amazing FU he’s ever seen. Styles said, “Oh my god, what a champion!”

WINNER: Cena at 19:25.

STAR RATING: *** — Nice final few minutes of chaos and near falls, but the first two-thirds was overly basic and thus somewhat bland. The finish is part of the plan to build up Cena as much as possible before Triple H beats him WrestleMania, so that beating Cena means as much as possible. Since Edge is feuding with Foley, there’s no big harm in him losing clean at this point.

-After the match, Lita gave Foley a low blow, and Edge speared him. Edge shouted at Foley that he cost him the match.