20 YRS AGO – Keller’s WWE Raw Report (2/20/2006): The episode where Marty Jannetty returns during Michaels’s match, Vince McMahon said Marty must join a certain club to return

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The following report originally published 20 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com.

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT

FEBRUARY 20, 2006

LIVE FROM TRENTON, N.J.

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, EDITOR

-Joey Styles, Coach, and Jerry Lawler introduced and previewed the show.

1 — DIVAS BATTLE ROYAL

Victoria, Mickie James, Ashley, Candice Michelle, Maria, and Torrie Wilson entered, with Trish Stratus watching from the stage. Lawler said he “saw an angel he wants to be touched by” and requested a “wardrobe malfunction.” Torrie was shoved out of the ring first by her friend, Candice. Victoria shoved Candice for that. Victoria was eliminated next by Ashley and Maria. Maria gave Victoria the Bronco Buster, which the announced referred to by the name X-Pac used for his signature move. Candice survived when everyone else eliminated each other.

WINNER: Candice at 3:50.

STAR RATING: n/a

-Afterward, Candice gloated on the mic and told Trish she is too hot for Raw. She said it’s not her commercials during the Super Bowl, her Tonight Show appearance, or her Playboy, but because she’s about to become the new WWE Women’s Champion.

-Edge’s music interrupted. He walked out with Lita. He told Candice to get out of his ring. He said last week he had John Cena beat, and he blamed Mick Foley for the result. He said he is going to give Foley a taste of what it means when you mess with the Rated-R Superstar. He said in recent weeks he’s had a bunch of nobodies come up to him with their Hacksaw Duggan impersonations, calling his woman a “ho.” He said he challenged Duggan to a match, and Duggan accepted. Lita took the mic and called him to the ring. Duggan came out with his U.S. flag in hand. What a patriot!

[Commercial Break]

2 – EDGE (w/Lita) vs. HACKSAW DUGGAN

Lita distracted Duggan, leading to Edge hitting the Spear for the win. After the match, Lita gave Duggan a low-blow with a two-by-four. Foley asked Foley if he saw what he did to Duggan. He again blamed Foley for costing him his dream of walking into WrestleMania as the champion. He called him a son of a bitch. The censor hit the mute button a second too late. “Mick Foley vs. Edge at WrestleMania!” he said, issuing a formal challenge. “And Mick, I’m gonna give you one week to accept my challenge in this ring. If you don’t come here, I’m going to come to Long Island, drag your sorry carcass into your backyard, and beat you in front of you family.” Edge and Lita then kissed and touched each other.

WINNER: Edge at 3:45.

STAR RATING: 1/2* — When was the last time WWE featured two matches of any kind in the first 22 minutes of Raw?

-A sitdown soundbite aired with Big Show talking about what a WrestleMania main event means to him. He said he’d take particular pleasure in stopping Triple H at going to the main event of WrestleMania. “I don’t know which is sweeter,” he said.

[Commercial Break]

-A video feature aired on John Cena’s publicity tour of India. The crowds shown were going nuts for Cena. Pretty amazing scenes, actually.

3 — KANE vs. CHRIS MASTERS

Lots of punches and stomps early. Masters eventually went for a Master Lock. Kane escaped, gave Masters a big boot to the face, and scored a surprise three count out of nowhere. After the match, Masters put Kane in the Masterlock. He released it on his own, tossing Kane out of the ring.

WINNER: Kane at 3:45.

STAR RATING: 1/2*

[Commercial Break]

-A sitdown soundbite aired with Rob Van Dam talking about wanting to main event WrestleMania.

-With ratings down about 20 percent last week with the Thursday airing rather than Monday, they went to an extensive replay of the Vince McMahon-Shawn Michaels retirement ceremony for those who missed it.

-They went backstage to Vince McMahon. Suddenly a horn sounded and the Spirit Squad ran up to him cheering and hooping and hollering. Vince said he is going to give four of them a chance to debut in the ring on Raw against Shawn Michaels. Vince left out Mitch. He said four on one is okay, but five on one would be overkill. Seriously, their act is hilariously obnoxious.

[Commercial Break]

-Shelton Benjamin dedicated his match to his mother.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

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4 — RIC FLAIR vs. SHELTON BENJAMIN (w/his mamma) – IC Title match

Flair threw some chops early; imagine that. He knocked Shelton off the ring apron with a chop as they cut to an early break.

[Commercial Break]

Shelton went after Flair with some flying moves off the rope. On a springboard, Flair side stepped him and then applied the figure-four. Shelton grabbed the bottom rope to force a break. At 11:00, Mama Benjamin got up from her chair and clutched her heart. The ref went to ringside to check on her. He called for a medic from the back. Benjamin then surprised Flair with a shot with her oxygen tank and finished Flair with his exploder T-Bone Suplex. Mama Benjamin called off the medical help, danced, and held up the IC Title over her head after the match.

WINNER: Benjamin at 12:00 to capture the Intercontinental Title.

STAR RATING: **

-They showed Michaels headed toward the entrance tunnel backstage for his four-on-one match.

-A No Way Out highlight video aired. It’s too bad WWE doesn’t acknowledge it’s reviewers and critics, since this would have been a great opportunity to hype the reviews the wrestling media is giving last night’s PPV main event. It would lead to a strong replay surge if they touted the glowing reviews.

[Commercial Break]

5 — SHAWN MICHAELS vs. NICK & JOHNNY & KENNY & MIKEY (w/Mitch)

Spirit Squad did an obnoxious anti-Michaels dance and cheer before the match. After an early offense move by Kenny, they all danced and whooped. Johnny nailed Michaels with a 360 degree roundhouse kick. Nicky tagged in and punched away at Michaels. Michaels fell to the floor when Kenny pulled the top rope down. Kenny then leaped off the trampoline at ringside and clotheslined Michaels. Cool move.

Kenny missed a top rope legdrop and tagged out to Mikey. Michaels made a comeback and eventually hit his top rope elbow on Mikey. When he went for the pin. The Spirit Squad ganged up on Micheals to break up the pin, leading to the ref calling for the DQ. The Spirit Squad each took a limb and yanked him high into the air, only to crash hard to the mat. As the beating continued, Marty Jannetty ran in in street clothes to make the save. As Micheals and Jannetty hugged in the ring, McMahon was shown groaning backstage as he watched on the monitor. Lawler said he’s never known Marty to show up at a more opportune time. Coach said he hopes he knows what he got himself into. Styles said McMahon will want to get even with Jannetty now.

WINNER: Michaels via DQ at 5:30.

STAR RATING: *3/4 — Good short TV match.

[Commercial Break]

6 — CARLITO vs. NICK BURKE

After a quick win, Carlito said on the house mic, “It’s money in the bank.” That’s a hint at another Money in the Bank ladder match at this year’s big event.

WINNER: Carlito at 2:00.

STAR RATING: 1/4*

[Commercial Break]

-They showed a Matt Striker promo that took place for WWE.com during the break. He told everyone in the crowd to read GQ to learn to be like him, well-dressed and informed, since he is subject of an article in there this month.

-Joey Styles, Coach, and Jerry Lawler talked about Bret Hart being inducted. Then they announced that Eddie Guerrero would be inducted. Clips aired of the wrestlers mourning his death.

-Vince McMahon stepped out onto the stage and talked about Jannetty saving Michaels. He said he’s not upset with Jannetty, but on the contrary he believes Jannetty should be rewarded. He said he was going to offer him a full-time WWE contract next week. He said Marty needs it because he’s fallen on hard times in recent years. Just as he was about to walk away, in classic Columbo style, he said, “Just one more thing.” He said Marty would have to do one thing prior to signing it – and that is “join a club, a rather elite club, and of course that would be the Mr. McMahon Kiss My Ass Cub.” McMahon smiled and strutted away.

-A soundbite aired with Triple H talking about returning to the top of the mountain.

[Commercial Break]

-A “Subway WrestleMania Big Time Moment” clip aired from WrestleMania 3 with commentary from Gorilla Monsoon and Jesse Ventura. Hogan hulked up and bodyslammed Andre. He hit the legdrop and scored the three count for a massive pop.

-They announced Trish vs. Candice next week for the Women’s Title.

7 — BIG SHOW vs. ROB VAN DAM vs. TRIPLE H

Big Show yanked Hunter over the top rope and into the ring. The fans chanted “RVD, RVD” early, which Styles acknowledged. He slapped, headbutted, and pounded Hunter after an elbowdrop in the opening minute while RVD watched and waiting for an opening. When Show went for an early cover on Hunter, RVD broke it up. Show headbutted RVD and then slapped him hard in the chest. RVD sold it like, well, he was chopped hard in the chest by Show. Show sideslammed RVD, then went after Hunter at ringside. He chopped Hunter into the front row. Show went after him and chopped him again. RVD hit Show with a roundhouse kick, then leaped off the apron toward him. Show caught him and dropped him onto the floor at 3:00.

[Commercial Break]

After the break, RVD and Hunter teamed up against Show. They dropped him to his knee, but when they charged him, he grabbed them both by the throat and chokeslammed them in stereo. At 8:30 Show powerslammed Hunter and made the cover. RVD broke it up. RVD came off the top rope with a sidekick to Show’s face. Show tumbled to the floor. RVD nailed Hunter with a clothesline and a jump reverse sidekick. He followed with a split-legged moonsault for a two count. Hunter came back with a face-buster.

RVD fired back with a dropdown wheelkick. RVD followed with Rolling Thunder. He then hit the Five-Star Frogsplash. Show entered before RVD could make the cover. RVD fired back with roundhouse kicks to Show’s legs and face. He followed with a jump spin wheel kick. He then went to the top rope again, but Hunter shoved him to the floor. Hunter grabbed a chair from ringside and nailed Show across the skull. The ref was out checking on RVD. Hunter gave Show a Pedigree. The ref returned to the ring and counted, but RVD made the save. That popped the crowd.

The fans chanted “RVD, RVD.” RVD backdropped a charging Hunter over the top rope to the floor, then came off the top rope with a Five-Star Frogsplash. THe ref tried to make the count, but Hunter held him by the leg. The ref broke free and counted a very near fall, but Show kicked out. Hunter then surprised RVD with a Pedigree for the pin.

WINNER: Hunter at 12:44.

STAR RATING: **3/4 — Good TV main event. They told a good story effectively. Everyone played to their strengths. RVD lost nothing by losing the match. In fact, he looked really strong, as if he belonged in there with them.

-As Hunter signalled that he wanted his belt back. John Cena’s music played. He walked out with his belt. Coach said this is a “Big Time Moment.” Cena entered the ring with a sense of purpose and got in Hunter’s face. The show ended with the staredown. Boy, not to be hard on Styles, but that moment called for Jim Ross to give it a true historical big-time feel.