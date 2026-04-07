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FREE PODCAST 4/7 – WKPWP Flagship with Keller & Lansdell: Did WWE load WrestleMania night 2 at expense of night 1, McAfee debacle, Jericho, New Japan resurgence, MJF, Punk, comedy (156 min.)

April 7, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with PWTorch’s Chris Lansdell, making his long-awaited Flagship debut. They discuss these topics:

  • Reaction to the WrestleMania’s night 1 and night 2 line-ups release: Did WWE load WrestleMania night 2 at expense of night 1? Did they make good choices for the ESPN
    simulcast first hours?
  • What key element is WrestleMania 42 missing and was it avoidable?
  • AEW Dynasty line-up so far a good counter to WrestleMania’s weakness
  • Thoughts on the Pat McAfee debacle
  • Chris Jericho’s return to AEW and how can he be useful for AEW this time?
  • Mailbag topic: Is AEW building for the future and what does the state of their original Four Pillars say?
  • A preview of AEW Dynamite
  • New Japan’s resurgence
  • A Foodie discussion closes out the free portion of the show

VIP EXCLUSIVE AFTERSHOW

  • Mailbag topic: Is there too much comedy in WWE?
  • Mailbag: Should WWE fans have had more patience with the WM42 line-up taking shape and how did injuries change the likely line-up?

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