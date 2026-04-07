FREE PODCAST 4/7 – WKPWP Flagship with Keller & Lansdell: Did WWE load WrestleMania night 2 at expense of night 1, McAfee debacle, Jericho, New Japan resurgence, MJF, Punk, comedy (156 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with PWTorch’s Chris Lansdell, making his long-awaited Flagship debut. They discuss these topics:

Reaction to the WrestleMania’s night 1 and night 2 line-ups release: Did WWE load WrestleMania night 2 at expense of night 1? Did they make good choices for the ESPN

simulcast first hours?

simulcast first hours? What key element is WrestleMania 42 missing and was it avoidable?

AEW Dynasty line-up so far a good counter to WrestleMania’s weakness

Thoughts on the Pat McAfee debacle

Chris Jericho’s return to AEW and how can he be useful for AEW this time?

Mailbag topic: Is AEW building for the future and what does the state of their original Four Pillars say?

A preview of AEW Dynamite

New Japan’s resurgence

A Foodie discussion closes out the free portion of the show

VIP EXCLUSIVE AFTERSHOW

Mailbag topic: Is there too much comedy in WWE?

Mailbag: Should WWE fans have had more patience with the WM42 line-up taking shape and how did injuries change the likely line-up?

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