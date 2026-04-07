FREE PODCAST 4/7 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (4-5-2021) Final push for WrestleMania 37 includes McIntyre vs. Corbin, Bad Bunny promo, live callers, emails (132 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (4-5-2021), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and iswas joined by PWTorch contributor Brandon LeClair of PWTorch.com to review WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers and emails. They discussed the final push for WrestleMania 37 on Raw including a Bad Bunny promo and his match with Miz being turned into a tag team with Damien Priest and John Morrison being added, Drew McIntyre vs. King Corbin, Bobby Lashley vs. Cedric, Rhea Ripley turns on her partner Asuka, and more with live callers and emails.

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