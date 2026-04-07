Tony Khan says his bid for WWE was “a very reasonable number”

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Tony Khan believes his bid for WWE was a very reasonable number. He placed a bid of $6.9 billion on WWE in 2023 when the company was up for sale.

“I was very interested in the process and I think that if there was going to be a sale, I would at least wanted a chance to be involved,” said Khan during an interview on Coach and Bro. “If it had gone for any less than that, I would have really kicked myself.

“While respecting the confidentiality of that, I would say I don’t have any complaints about that process from my side right now. While respecting the confidentiality of the whole thing, I also would say that, at the time, that seemed like to me, just reiterating, if it had gone for any less, I would have kicked myself. Why wouldn’t you put in a bid? I thought it was a very reasonable number.”

Khan placed a bid of $6.9 billion on WWE in 2023 when the company was up for sale. The information comes from recently unredacted court filings from November 2023 that are part of the ongoing WWE shareholder lawsuit that questions the process by which Endeavor eventually acquired WWE.

Tony Khan is the current booker and president of AEW. He has been the president and booker since AEW launched in October of 2019. AEW has since expanded to having two TV shows airing weekly with Dynamite on Wednesday nights on TBS and Collision on Saturday nights on TNT.