Text messages reveal Paul “Triple H” Levesque’s concern about McMahon’s return involvement in WWE, mindset during TKO merger

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Paul Levesque expressed concerned about Vince McMahon returning to WWE in 2023, as revealed in recently obtained text exchanges between Levesque and Nick Khan, two top WWE/TKO executives.

The text messages were disclosed last week as exhibits that are part of an ongoing WWE shareholder lawsuit that questions the process by which Endeavor eventually acquired WWE. The texts reveal concerns that Levesque had about his role in the company around the time when Vince McMahon made his return to WWE in 2023. The text messages were first reported by Brandon Thurston of Post Wrestling.

The first message, from Sept. 11, 2023, the day before the merger of UFC and WWE into TKO became official, show that Levesque saw Khan as a friend and ally. “How’s it going so far? Man, I’m wound tight today…. DDay tomorrow, expecting the worst,” wrote Levesque.

Khan replied twice to Levesque’s message, but deleted his replies. Khan said in legal filings he does not remember what he said in the messages. Later on during the same day, Levesque messaged Khan that McMahon wanted to meet about talent releases that coincided with corporate releases.

Levesque texted Khan again two hours later asking him if he spoke to AE, which is assumed to be Ari Emanuel. “While I’m SURE you like to be done with this shit for today … Please let me know if you speak to AE,” wrote Levesque.

Khan replied three hours later saying that he would. Levesque asked Khan if he was okay to which Khan replied, “Yes sir! How you?” Levesque wrote back to Khan, admitting that he was anxious for the next day and the future.

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The text messages between Khan and Triple H pick back up on the day that the merger of UFC and WWE as TKO was made official. They congratulated each other on the merger and Levesque sent another text mentioning that Vince McMahon wanted to set up a meeting. “Morning! VKM looking to set an in-person meeting for today at 4 p.m. with you, Bruce, and Ed regarding Talent Policies,” wrote Levesque. Khan’s reply to Levesque was deleted, apparently by Khan.

The text messages pick back up on Dec. 9, 2023 with Levesque texting Khan about McMahon coming to Raw in Cleveland. “Was just told by security that VKM is coming to Cleveland TV Monday,” Levesque wrote. “What’s that about ??????” Khan’s replies to Levesque are deleted, but Levesque sent a message asking Khan if McMahon has come to meet him in NYC. Khan’s replies to that message are deleted as well.

The next day, Levesque sent a message to Khan about Vince McMahon, TKO CEO Ari Emanuel, and TKO President and COO Mark Shapiro. “The more I think about it, the more I’m kinda disappointed in that Ari convo…… Seems like we are in the same place … I’m gonna tell him to ‘stay out of it or else.’ That’s way different than I’m telling him he’s done ….. it’s over,” wrote Levesque.

The texts suggest that Levesque thought Emanual was going to make sure that McMahon was no longer going to be involved in creative, but that had not occurred yet.

“Kicking the can down the road, what do u think about me hitting Shapiro to get his take and let him push or better direct to Ari?” Between you and I, It feels like they are both backtracking on the ‘he’s out’ narrative. It’s back to the ‘Well, if he wants to go to the show now and then’ and ‘if he gives notes and wants to have a 30min meeting now and then, ok.'”

McMahon resigned as Executive Chairman of the Board for TKO in January 2024 after a lawsuit was filed by former WWE employee Janel Grant accusing McMahon of sexual assault and sex trafficking.