Former WCW owner Ted Turner dead at age 87

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Former WCW owner and media mogul Ted Turner is dead at 87. Turner is best known to wrestling fans for purchasing Jim Crockett Promotions and rebranding it as World Championship Wrestling in 1988. Turner founded TBS and TNT and brought wrestling to both channels. He also launched the first 24-hour news network when he founded CNN in 1980.

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Turner played a huge part in pro wrestling history taking WCW Nitro head-to-head with WWE RAW on Monday nights and overtaking WWE in the ratings for 83 weeks. He was not involved much at all in the overall direction of the product, but he saw value in wrestling and provided the platform for WCW to be successful for a period of time. WCW aired on TNT and TBS until 2001 when it shut down during the AOL/Time Warner merger. Turner was no longer in charge of WCW at that point.

Turner made it public in 2018 that he was suffering from Lewy body dementia. No cause of death has been announced yet. Turner’s death was first announced via a news release from Turner Enterprises.