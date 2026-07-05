AEW COLLISION HITS & MISSES (7/2/26): AEW doubles down on Maya World, Jay White returns in style, and Rina makes a lasting first impression

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

To help add context, my “Hits” are ordered from best to worst. This week’s Collision focused less on major surprises and more on strengthening the stories AEW is counting on heading into Redemption. Let’s get to the Hits and Misses.

HITS

AEW DOUBLES DOWN ON MAYA WORLD

The biggest question coming out of Forbidden Door was whether AEW would cool Maya World off after the Owen Hart Cup Final. It answered that immediately.

One of the easiest mistakes a promotion can make after a tournament loss is hitting the reset button. Instead, AEW immediately gave Maya another meaningful direction, rather than treating the tournament as the end of her momentum.

There was also some smart long-term storytelling at play. By having Athena and Maya World draw the first two spots in the Women’s Casino Gauntlet, AEW picked up where their rivalry left off at Forbidden Door instead of pretending that the match never happened. It was a simple but effective way to keep that story alive while giving both women another meaningful interaction.

Maya now carries herself as if she expects to be in these featured spots. She’s no longer a feel-good underdog—she’s beginning to look like one of the cornerstones of AEW’s women’s division. That’s how promotions create new stars.

ANDRADE IS THRIVING AS A BABYFACE

Andrade working his way through members of the Don Callis Family isn’t the most complex story AEW has ever told, but it gives him a clear direction while slowly building toward what feels like an inevitable showdown with MJF.

Simple booking isn’t bad booking. Giving a talented wrestler a clear objective often works better than overcomplicating the story, and that’s exactly what’s happening here.

Nothing about this babyface run feels forced. Andrade’s performances are doing the heavy lifting, and every victory makes the audience’s investment feel more genuine.

JAY WHITE’S RETURN IMMEDIATELY MATTERED

It’s been more than a year since Jay White last wrestled in an AEW ring, but this week reminded everyone just how valuable he is to the roster.

From Forbidden Door to Dynamite to Collision, AEW couldn’t have handled his return much better. Three meaningful appearances reminded fans exactly what AEW had been missing.

THEKLA CONTINUES TO MAXIMIZE HER MINUTES

Jim Ross has often said the best performers maximize their minutes, and Thekla continues proving that every time she’s on television.

Her promo wasn’t long, but it didn’t need to be. Her confidence, cadence, and presence immediately command attention. Wins matter, but presentation creates stars, and few performers in AEW feel more comfortable in that role than Thekla.

RINA PASSED HER FIRST TEST

Making a memorable debut in AEW isn’t easy, especially against someone as established as Athena.

Rina accomplished exactly that. She never looked overwhelmed, held her own against one of AEW’s most protected champions, and showed enough fire and personality to leave viewers wanting to see more.The true test of any debut is whether fans want to see you again once the match is over. Based on Thursday’s performance, Rina passed that test.

SAN DIEGO BROUGHT THE ENERGY ALL NIGHT

After sitting through nearly six hours of wrestling, San Diego never stopped bringing energy. From the opening match through the main event, the crowd consistently elevated the show. Great crowds can’t create memorable television on their own, but they can absolutely enhance it, and San Diego did exactly that.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show covering the latest episode of Smackdown: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “wade Keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

MISSES

THE DEATH RIDERS NEED A CLEARER IDENTITY

The Death Riders continue producing quality matches, but their role on AEW television still feels inconsistent.

The opening tag match highlighted the issue. Claudio Castagnoli and PAC spent much of the bout working like babyfaces, drawing positive reactions from the San Diego crowd before ultimately winning through heel tactics.

Later in the show, they joined The Dogs in attacking the Bang Bang Gang, immediately reinforcing their heel tendencies. Individually, both segments worked. Together, they made the faction’s identity even murkier.

There’s nothing wrong with morally gray characters, but consistency matters. The matches aren’t the problem, and the talent certainly isn’t the problem. AEW simply needs to decide exactly who the Death Riders are supposed to be because right now, they’re trying to be a little bit of everything.

FINAL SCORE

Hits: 6

Misses: 1

FINAL THOUGHTS

AEW reinforced its belief in Maya World, continued building Andrade as a babyface, reminded fans why Jay White remains one of its top stars, trusted Thekla to maximize every second of television time, and introduced Rina in a way that made viewers want to see her again. The San Diego crowd rewarded that investment by staying engaged throughout the night.

The Death Riders remain the lone exception. Their matches continue to deliver, but their identity still feels unclear. Otherwise, Collision clearly established who AEW is investing in as it heads toward Redemption.

WRESTLING HISTORY

On this day in 2020, Night Two of AEW Fyter Fest took place at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Fla. In the main event, Chris Jericho defeated Orange Cassidy with the Judas Effect, continuing one of AEW’s most memorable rivalries during the promotion’s pandemic era.

PODCAST PLUG

Be sure to check out the Collision Café I host with PWTorch’s Taylor Halley, available exclusively to PWTorch VIP members.

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