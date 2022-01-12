SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 1/11 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow (AD-FREE): McMahon & Soucek discuss Rey Fenix injury, Jake Atlas injury, Adam Cole as No. 1 contender, Tony Nese joins company, more (67 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Mike and Andrew begin this week’s show talking about the injury to Rey Fenix. Other topics include the injury to Jake Atlas, Adam Cole as the No. 1 contender, Tony Nese joins the company, Cody says he regrets the Anthony Ogogo feud, Tony teases another “dream signing,” and more. Plus listener emails on Tony Khan, WWE booking, and more.

