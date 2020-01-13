KELLER & MARTIN FLAGSHIP (12/19)

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by John LaRocca of the Fight Game Podcast to discuss some great matches that happened around the world as the calendar flipped over into 2020. Stateside, at Beyond Wrestling, there was a wild contest pitting David Starr against soon-to-be-retiring Erick Stevens on New Year’s Eve, and over in Japan there were three outstanding bouts that happened next door to the Tokyo Dome produced by NOAH, All Japan, and Zero 1. We’ve got 50 year olds defying time, Kento Miyahara showing once again why he’s King of Korakuen, and multiple instances of guys getting busted open unintentionally! Lots of action to talk about, and the lads do so this week on the show. Check it out!

