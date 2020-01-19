VIP AUDIO 1/18 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive (AD-FREE): Zack Heydorn joins Rich to talk 2019’s Social Media headlines, and how 2020 continues to illustrate power/dangers of being “too online,” more (62 min)

WADE KELLER PODCAST - EARLY PREVIEW OF ROYAL RUMBLE 2020 MEN'S MATCH, PLUS 2019 AND 2010 LOOK-BACK ROUNDTABLES

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Zack Heydorn of the PWTorch VIP podcast On the Canvas returns to discuss the influence of social media on wrestling in 2019 – and how 2020 has been more of the same. Whether it was debates between media and media, media and fans, promotions against promotions, and everything in between, Rich and Zack discuss how the medium can be a boon or a bane for the industry, and cite examples such as David Starr’s push for wrestler compensation and protections and his brouhaha with Gabe Sapolsky to better illustrate their view on the power of bringing issues to the public domain.

