SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by the UK wrestling historian John Lister who brings his wealth of knowledge to the table for an interesting chat about the 20 year anniversary of a deal that changed the landscape of professional wrestling in the UK. It was January 2000 when WWF first appeared on terrestrial television station Channel 4, and raised the profile of the product on these shores to a huge degree right in the midst of the boom period. Alan and John look back on what ended up being a turbulent relationship, but one which included plenty of highlights and fun memories along the way. We guarantee it’s the only wrestling podcast you’ll listen to this week that will struggle to remember the name Dermot O’Leary. Check it out!

